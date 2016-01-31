Preview: Oregon at Arizona State

Oregon ended one of the more impressive streaks in college basketball this week and Sunday evening the No. 24 Ducks will try to remain atop the Pac-12 standings when they visit Arizona State. Oregon traveled to No. 15 Arizona on Thursday and beat the Wildcats 83-75 to end their nation-leading 49-game home winning streak and remain tied for the conference lead.

After a subpar start to Pac-12 play, Dillon Brooks has caught fire for the Ducks, averaging 21 points over the last five games. He scored 25 in a win against visiting UCLA last weekend, and came back with 24 against Arizona to inch his scoring average to 16.6. His shot totals have gone up lately and his turnovers have gone down, signaling he’s getting more confident. The Sun Devils are coming off a rather comfortable 86-68 win Thursday against visiting Oregon State, just their second win in eight games, and are now averaging 75.8 points, which would represent their highest average since the 2004-2005 season.

TV: 8:30 p.m. ET, ESPNU

ABOUT OREGON (17-4, 6-2 Pac-12): The other 6-6 starting forward for Oregon, Elgin Cook, is averaging 17.5 points over the last four games, moving him past Tyler Dorsey as the team’s second-leading scorer (13.5). Dorsey has failed to better his 13.3 scoring average in the last three games and is averaging 9.8 points in the last five, though his shooting percentage remains near 50 percent. Cook should have good memories of Wells Fargo Arena, as he scored 23 points there last season in an overtime win.

ABOUT ARIZONA STATE (12-9, 2-6): Obinna Oleka continues to elevate his game as his first season with the Sun Devils unfolds. The junior college transfer from Washington D.C. has reached double figures in scoring in the last five games, matching his total through the first 16 games. Tra Holder remains the team’s scoring leader at 15.5 a game but he’s been held to single digits in two of the last three games, though starting backcourt mate Gerry Blakes covered him Thursday by scoring 16 points, his highest scoring game in conference play this season.

TIP-INS

1. Oregon is guaranteed a sixth consecutive winning season for the first time since 1973-78.

2. Ducks coach Dana Altman is guaranteed a 19th straight winning season, one of five active coaches who can make that claim.

3. Five players have scored in double figures in four games for Arizona State this season, the most since notching the same total during the 2008-09 season.

PREDICTION: Oregon 83, Arizona State 74