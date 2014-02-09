(Updated: ADDS Carson’s rebounding total is career high in Para 2)

Arizona State 74, Oregon 72: Jordan Bachynski scored a career-best 26 points and his season-high ninth blocked shot ended the contest as the host Sun Devils held off a second-half charge by the Ducks in Pac-12 play.

Oregon’s Joseph Young was driving for the tying hoop and Bachynski, who also grabbed nine rebounds, swatted it away as time expired as Arizona State (18-6, 7-4) won for the fifth time in six games. Shaquielle McKissic tallied 15 points, Jermaine Marshall had 12 and Jahii Carson had 11 points, a career-best 12 rebounds and six assists.

Young scored all 29 of his points in the second half as Oregon (15-8, 3-8) rebounded from a 21-point deficit. Mike Moser scored 11 of his 14 points in the first half for the Ducks, who lost for the eighth time in 10 games.

Young engineered the comeback with his huge half and Oregon finally caught the Sun Devils at 59 on a 3-pointer by Jason Calliste with 5:39 to play. A free throw by Carson gave Arizona State a 69-68 advantage with 1:51 left and the lead was 74-72 after Marshall made one of two free throws with 4.5 seconds to go before Bachynski finished off the best all-around effort of his career.

Bachynski scored 18 first-half points as Arizona State built a 43-23 halftime edge. His dunk gave the Sun Devils a 50-29 advantage with about 14 1/2 minutes to go prior to the start of Oregon’s comeback.

GAME NOTEBOOK: The Sun Devils were 29-of-39 from the free-throw line while Oregon was 14-of-18. … Young was 4-of-6 from 3-point range and Oregon was 6-of-24 overall. … Bachynski raised his Pac-12 record to 288 career blocks. He broke the record held by Arizona’s Anthony Cook (278 from 1985-89) on Thursday.