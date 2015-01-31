Oregon 68, Arizona State 67 (OT): Elgin Cook scored 23 points and Joseph Young drilled a go-ahead jumper with 25 seconds left in overtime as the visiting Ducks edged the Sun Devils.

Young recorded 14 points and seven assists while Dwayne Benjamin scored eight points off the bench for Oregon (15-7, 5-4 Pac-12), which led 60-57 with nine-tenths of a second left in regulation before Shaquielle McKissic drained a 3-pointer to force the extra period. The Ducks have won three in a row and six of their last seven meetings with the Sun Devils.

McKissic led Arizona State (11-11, 3-6) with a career-high 24 points while going 6-for-10 from 3-point range. Tra Holder added a career-best 16 points for the Sun Devils, who were 8-for-27 from beyond the arc and 7-for-15 from the free-throw line.

Cook threw down a thunderous dunk to close the opening half as Oregon took a 34-29 into the break. McKissic hit a trio of 3-pointers in the first five minutes of the second half to help the Sun Devils move ahead 43-41, but neither team was able to separate and the Ducks grabbed a 58-56 lead on Cook’s second 3-pointer of the season with 3:03 remaining.

McKissic, who also grabbed five rebounds, put the Sun Devils ahead 67-66 with 31 seconds left in overtime before Young answered with a jumper. Bo Barnes, who had gone 12-for-24 from beyond the arc over his previous four games, missed a 3-point attempt as time expired and Oregon escaped with the victory.

GAME NOTEBOOK: Cook was 8-for-12 from the field for Oregon, which shot 12-for-14 from the foul line as it bounced back from Wednesday’s 33-point loss to Arizona. … Arizona State lost for the third time in its last 21 home games. … F Jordan Bell collected six points and six rebounds for the Ducks, who recorded their first win in four Pac-12 road games.