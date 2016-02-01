No. 23 Oregon completes sweep in Arizona

TEMPE, Ariz. -- Oregon transfer center Chris Boucher was displeased with his play in a victory over Arizona on Thursday.

All it took was three days and 100 miles up Interstate 10 to work things out.

Boucher had career highs with 26 points and four 3-pointers in the 23rd-ranked Ducks’ 91-74 Pac-12 victory over the Arizona State Sun Devils on Sunday at the Wells Fargo Arena.

“After Arizona, just wanted to come back strong,” said Boucher, a 6-foot-10 senior. “I took too much time to get going. I have to play two halves, not only one.”

Forward Dillon Brooks had 18 points as the Ducks (18-4, 7-2) completed their first road sweep on the Arizona trip since 2012. They lead the Pac-12 by one game over four teams at the halfway point.

Oregon broke Arizona’s 49-game home winning streak on Thursday, when Boucher had 10 points. He missed both of his 3-point attempts at Arizona but went 4-for-8 from 3-point range Sunday.

Related Coverage Preview: Oregon at Arizona State

“I was feeling it, and he let me shoot it,” Boucher said of coach Dana Altman.

Boucher had two 3-pointers and two free throws and Brooks scored four points in a 12-2 run that gave Oregon a 65-52 lead with 8:01 remaining.

Forward Obinna Oleka had 17 points and guard Gerry Blakes had 15 for Arizona State (12-10, 2-7). The Sun Devils lost for the fourth time in five games.

Boucher had 10 rebounds for his sixth double-double and added seven blocked shots. He was the Division I national junior college player last year at Northwest (Wyoming) College, and Oregon has petitioned the NCAA to get him another year of eligibility.

“Unbelievable game,” Altman said. “He really changed the game. He was super tonight. Really had a bad first half against Arizona but a good second half.”

The Sun Devils closed within 70-63 when guard Tra Holder hit a 3-pointer with 5:31 remaining, but Oregon stretched it to 16 after a technical foul on Arizona State coach Bobby Hurley with 4:57 to go.

Oregon freshman guard Tyler Dorsey made three free throws after a personal foul and the technical foul on Hurley, and the Ducks scored the next three baskets for a 79-63 lead.

Dorsey had 16 points, and Ducks forward Elgin Cook added 14.

Oregon made 29 of 38 free throws attempts while Arizona State was 14-for-17. The Ducks shot 32 free throws in the second half, many as the Sun Devils fouled while attempting to force the play. The Ducks also were 9-for-9 on foul shots in the first 1:45 of the half.

”I have to watch the tape and see about the fouls,“ Hurley said. ”There was some frustration.

“You have to give credit to Oregon. They have big, physical wing players that really drive it hard into you and around you. Some of them were around you. Some of them into you. Put the officials in a position where they have to do something.”

Oregon had a 40-31 rebounding edge. Brooks grabbed six rebounds.

Holder scored 12 points and reserve guard Kodi Justice had 11 for Arizona State, which shot only 39.3 percent from the field and committed 16 turnovers. Some were caused by the Ducks’ trapping, three-quarter-court 1-2-2 zone press.

“We’re making progress,” Altman said. “We just have to keep getting better.”

NOTES: Entering the weekend, Oregon led NCAA Division I with nine victories against teams in the most recent ESPN RPI top 50 ratings. Virginia was No. 2 with seven. ... Oregon clinched coach Dana Altman’s 19th consecutive winning season when it ended Arizona’s 49-game home winning streak in an 83-75 victory in Tucson on Thursday. Altman is one of six active Division I coaches with a streak that long. ... Arizona State is the only team to beat the Pac-12 regular-season champion in each of the past three seasons, defeating Arizona the last two years and UCLA in 2013.