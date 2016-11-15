Preview: Oregon at Baylor

When Oregon hosted Baylor a year ago in the first-ever meeting between the teams, nine NBA scouts were in attendance as the upstart Ducks recorded a 74-67 victory. A similar buzz surrounds Tuesday’s rematch in Waco as the fifth-ranked Ducks face a Baylor team that appears well-equipped to return to the NCAA tournament for the fourth straight year.

Guard Tyler Dorsey scored a game-high 21 points and forward Jordan Bell added 14 points, eight rebounds and six blocks on Friday as Oregon cruised to a 91-77 season-opening win over Army after leading by as many as 20 in the first half. Baylor also had little trouble in its opener, rolling to a 76-61 win over Oral Roberts behind the efforts of newcomers Manu Lecomte and 7-foot junior center Jo Lual-Acuil, who 12 points, nine boards and four blocks in his debut. Lecomte, who redshirted last season following his transfer from Miami, collected 13 points and 10 assists in the opener and will need another strong effort against Oregon’s stellar backcourt. Ducks freshman point guard Payton Pritchard dazzled with 15 points and four assists in 32 minutes off the bench in the opener and could push starter Casey Benson for playing time as soon as this week.

TV: 3:30 p.m. ET, ESPN2

ABOUT OREGON (1-0): Expectations remain high for senior guard Dylan Ennis, who missed most of last season with a broken foot but struggled in the opener on 0-for-8 shooting with four turnovers. “He’s not playing to his strengths and he’s got a lot of work to do,” coach Dana Altman told reporters. “He’s been really casual with the ball and he just has to get back to guarding and rebounding. He sat out all year, so he’s trying to make-up those 30 games he missed in one night.” The Ducks have plenty of size near the basket with Bell suiting up next to 6-foot-10 star Chris Boucher and 6-foot-11 Kavell Bibgy-Williams, who made a strong Oregon debut with seven points and three rebounds in eight minutes off the bench.

ABOUT BAYLOR (1-0): The Bears lost three starters from last year’s 22-12 squad and have just one senior on their roster, but early showings by Lecomte and Lual-Acuil have helped lower the concern level. Preseason all-Big 12 selection Johnathan Motley is set to make his season debut Tuesday after the 6-foot-10 junior forward missed the opener due to suspension. Motley’s presence will be critical against Oregon’s impressive frontcourt, but the Bears will also need stellar play around the basket from forwards Ish Wainright and Terry Maston, who had six points and nine boards off the bench in the opener.

TIP-INS

1. Boucher and Dorsey combined for 27 points and 14 rebounds in last season’s win over the Bears.

2. Baylor is 101-13 when leading at the half since 2011-12.

3. Oregon forward Dillon Brooks, who led the Ducks in scoring and assists last season, remains out while recovering from surgery on his left foot.

PREDICTION: Oregon 78, Baylor 66