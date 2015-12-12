Preview: Oregon at Boise State

(Updated: UPDATES with Dorsey quote in Para 2)

Leading scorer Tyler Dorsey is in jeopardy of missing his second straight game when No. 23 Oregon visits Boise State in Saturday’s nonconference tilt. Dorsey injured his left knee in a loss to UNLV on Dec. 4 and sat out Monday’s 67-47 drubbing of Navy.

Dorsey, a freshman guard, has been a big reason for Oregon’s strong start while averaging 14.4 points per game and he is questionable for Saturday’s contest. “It is a day-by-day process, so I am not sure,” Dorsey told reporters of his availability. “I have been doing a lot of treatment and each day it is feeling better.” Boise State has suffered two losses to Arizona and one to Michigan State thus far this season and will be gunning for a much-needed resume-brightening win. The Broncos are hosting a ranked nonconference opponent for the first since notching a 73-70 victory over Brigham Young on Dec. 29, 2007.

TV: 7 p.m. ET, CBS Sports Network

ABOUT OREGON (7-1): Senior forward Dwayne Benjamin will again be in the starting lineup if Dorsey can’t play and he is averaging 12.6 points as one of five Ducks in double digits. Sophomore forward Dillon Brooks is contributing 14 points and 7.5 rebounds per game and junior forward Chris Boucher is averaging 12.6 points while leading the team in rebounding (8.5) and with 31 blocked shots. Senior forward Elgin Cook has a team-high 15 steals while averaging 11.8 points and sophomore guard Casey Benson (5.9) rounds out the starting five.

ABOUT BOISE STATE (6-4): Senior wing Anthony Drmic (14.6 points) and junior forward James Webb III (13.4 points, team-leading 8.9 rebounds) form a solid duo but both players are experiencing shooting woes. Drmic is shooting just 39.8 percent from the field while Webb is shooting 28.9 percent from 3-point range and 51.4 percent from the free-throw line. Junior forward Nick Duncan (12.5) and senior guard Mikey Thompson (10.5) are also scoring in double digits for the Broncos.

TIP-INS

1. Oregon has won all five previous meetings.

2. Drmic has 1,659 career points, one behind fifth-place Abe Jackson (1998-2002) on the school’s all-time list.

3. The Ducks are close to getting back sophomore F/C Jordan Bell (foot), who set a school record with 94 blocked shots last season.

PREDICTION: Oregon 78, Boise State 74