Boise State 74, No. 24 Oregon 72

Guard Anthony Drmic scored 19 points to lead Boise State to a 74-72 upset of No. 24 Oregon on Saturday at Taco Bell Arena in Boise, Idaho.

Forward James Webb III added 12 points for Boise State, while forward Mikey Thompson had 11.

Forward Dillon Brooks led Oregon with 26 points, but missed a layup at the buzzer that would have tied the game.

Oregon was 8-for-10 from the field to start the game and took a 10-point lead before missing 16-of-18 shots from the field as Boise State went ahead 41-28 at halftime.

Guard Casey Benson hit a jumper to put the Ducks ahead 21-11 with 11:52 left in the first half, but Boise State responded with 13 straight points.

Drmic made two free throws and a 3-pointer to get the Broncos to within 22-17 before guard Mikey Thompson hit a layup.

Webb made two free throws to tie the game 21-21 with 9:01 left in the half, and then added a 3-pointer to put the Broncos ahead 24-21.

Oregon forward Elgin Cook made a free throw, but Duncan made a 3-pointer to put Boise State ahead 29-25. Duncan added three free throws and Haney added a three-pointer as the Broncos went up 35-25 before Cook scored for Oregon.

Guard Chandler Hutchison scored for Boise State and Webb hit a jumper to put the Broncos ahead 39-27. Brooks made a free throw before guard Paris Austin capped the half with a basket.

Boise State led 52-41 when Drmic hit a three-pointer, but then Cook scored five straight points as the Ducks closed to within 52-46 with 11:22 left in the game.

Thompson made two free throws and Hutchison added a free throw before Haney scored to put Boise State back ahead 57-46 with 9:28 to play.

Oregon trailed 74-65 with 1:47 to play, but scored seven straight points and trailed by two when guard Kendall Small made a layup with 48 seconds remaining, but Boise State held on.