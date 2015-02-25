Preview: Oregon at California

Oregon looks to build on its signature victory over Utah on Wednesday when the Ducks visit California, which has lost two straight following a five-game winning streak. The Ducks have won two in a row and six of their last seven to move into third place in the Pac-12 with three games remaining. Guard Joseph Young averages a league-high 19.8 points for Oregon, which has lost 12 straight games against Cal dating back to Feb. 9, 2008.

Last Sunday’s 69-58 win over Utah provided a definite boost for Oregon’s NCAA Tournament hopes, but coach Dana Altman knows his team remains on the bubble. “We needed to beat a good team,” Altman told reporters. “And that helped us. Now whether we can carry it on and make something out of it is our challenge.” The Ducks, who are 2-4 on the road in league play, will look to avoid a letdown against a Cal team that took a step back last week with double-digit losses to Utah and Stanford.

TV: 11 p.m. ET, ESPNU

ABOUT OREGON (20-8, 10-5 Pac-12): Freshman guard Dillon Brooks is coming off an impressive performance against Utah as he scored 11 straight points late in the second half and finished with 19 points along with seven rebounds. The Ducks’ frontcourt is led by forwards Elgin Cook, Dwayne Benjamin and 6-9 freshman Jordan Bell, who leads the Pac-12 with 77 blocks. Young is shooting 91.8 percent from the foul line for the surging Ducks, who average a league-high 76.4 points but rank 11th in scoring defense at 70.5 points per game.

ABOUT CAL (16-11, 6-8): The Golden Bears’ frontcourt will receive a much-needed spark Wednesday with the expected return of forward Christian Behrens, who missed the last three games while recovering from minor knee surgery. Coach Cuonzo Martin’s squad ranks 11th in scoring offense (64.4 points) in league play and could use a healthy Jordan Mathews back in the rotation. The sophomore guard, averaging 14.2 points, has been limited by a sprained ankle and was held out of the starting lineup for Saturday’s 72-61 loss to Stanford.

TIP-INS

1. Mathews scored a career-high 32 points in last season’s 96-83 win over the Ducks.

2. Altman is 0-7 in his career against the Golden Bears.

3. Cal is 10-0 when scoring 70 or more points.

PREDICTION: Oregon 76, Cal 68