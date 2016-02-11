Preview: Oregon at California

These are heady times for No. 12 Oregon, which has won six straight to grab a 1 1/2-game lead in the deep Pac-12 race. The current run has several national experts projecting the Ducks as a Final Four team, but first coach Dana Altman’s squad will look to get past California on Thursday at Haas Pavilion, where the Bears are unbeaten in 14 games this season.

Ducks forward Dillon Brooks ranks third in the league in scoring at 16.9 points per game and strengthened his case for Pac-12 Player of the Year after recording career highs with 30 points and nine assists in last Sunday’s 76-66 victory over Utah. Oregon’s 9-2 start in Pac-12 play is the school’s best since 2001-02 and includes a 68-65 win over the Bears on Jan. 6. Brooks matched his season low with four points on 2-of-10 shooting in the victory but has scored in double figures in each of the past nine games. The Ducks will need another strong showing from the 6-foot-6 sophomore against Cal, which defeated Stanford last Saturday by 15 and has won three of its last five to keep its NCAA Tournament hopes alive.

TV: 9 p.m. ET, ESPN2

ABOUT OREGON (20-4, 9-2 Pac-12): Forward Chris Boucher averages 12.7 points and 7.8 rebounds while leading the nation in blocked shots at 3.4 per game, and he had 18 points and four blocks in last month’s win over the Bears. The Ducks have committed fewer than 10 turnovers in four of their last five games but could use a bounce-back effort from freshman guard Tyler Dorsey, who was held to a season-low three points in last Sunday’s win over Utah. Dorsey is scoring 13 points per game while shooting 42.6 percent from 3-point range for the Ducks, whose lack of depth has resulted in seven players averaging at least 19.8 minutes.

ABOUT CALIFORNIA (15-8, 5-5): Point guard Tyrone Wallace is expected to miss his sixth straight game due to a broken right hand but could return for Saturday’s game against Oregon State. With Wallace out, the Bears have leaned on big men such as 7-footers Kameron Rooks and Kingsley Okoroh and freshman forward Ivan Rabb, who leads the team in rebounding (8.4 per game), blocks (29), field-goal shooting (62.1 percent) and double-doubles (eight). Cal hopes to capitalize on its size advantage over Oregon with another strong showing from Rooks, who posted career highs in points (11) and rebounds (12) in last Saturday’s win over Stanford.

TIP-INS

1. Cal leads the all-time series with 83-57, but Oregon has won the last two meetings.

2. Oregon is 14-0 when holding opponents to fewer than 70 points.

3. Cal is allowing 62 points per game on 36.4 percent shooting during this season’s 14-game home winning streak.

PREDICTION: Oregon 71, California 68