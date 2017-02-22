Preview: Oregon at California

California looks to derail Oregon’s conference title hopes Wednesday as the Bears host the seventh-ranked Ducks, who sit one game behind first-place Arizona with three games to go. Cal is aiming for a bounce-back effort after watching its hopes for an NCAA Tournament at-large berth take a major hit with Saturday’s 73-68 loss to rival Stanford.

Oregon forward Dillon Brooks scored a game-high 23 points in Saturday’s 101-73 victory over Colorado as the Ducks won their NCAA-leading 42nd straight home game. Coach Dana Altman’s squad ranks second in the Pac-12 in scoring at 79.8 points per game but will be tested by the league’s top defensive team in Cal, which boasts the league's leading rebounder in forward Ivan Rabb. The 6-11 sophomore, averaging 14.8 points and 10.7 boards while facing constant double teams, was limited by foul trouble against Stanford and finished with 16 points and 13 rebounds in 29 minutes. Foul trouble was also an issue for Rabb in last month’s 86-63 loss in Eugene as the preseason All-American was limited to four points on 2-of-10 shooting and six rebounds in 33 minutes.

TV: 9 p.m. ET, ESPN2

ABOUT OREGON (24-4, 13-2 Pac-12): Brooks is scoring a team-high 15.4 points per game on 51.7 percent shooting to lead the Ducks, who begin their season-ending three-game road trip against Cal, Stanford and Oregon State with an eye on the Pac-12 title. “I wish we’d have it in our control, but we don’t. We have to get some help,” Altman told reporters. “Arizona is a very tough ball club, so they’re not going to give it up. We've got to take care of our own business.” Oregon’s strong interior defense starts with forward Jordan Bell, who is averaging 10.9 points, 7.9 rebounds, 2.1 blocks and 1.4 steals.

ABOUT CAL (18-8, 9-5): The Bears have lost back-to-back games to Arizona and Stanford and need a stronger effort from their frontcourt after struggling to contain Cardinal big man Reid Travis in Saturday’s loss. Center Kameron Rooks made his first start since late November in place of Kingsley Okoroh and recorded two points and three rebounds before fouling out. Senior wing Jabari Bird made a career-high seven 3-pointers and finished with 23 points and nine rebounds, but he also committed six of the team’s 20 turnovers.

TIP-INS

1. Cal is 7-2 at home against Oregon in the last 10 seasons.

2. Oregon is 88-6 over the last five seasons when holding its opponent under 70 points.

3. Bird and G Grant Mullins are a combined 16-of-32 from 3-point range over the last two games.

PREDICTION: Oregon 74, Cal 68