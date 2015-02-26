Oregon 80, California 69: Joseph Young scored 25 points as the visiting Ducks snapped a 12-game losing streak against the Golden Bears.

Dwayne Benjamin collected 18 points and 10 rebounds while Elgin Cook scored 17 points for Oregon (21-8, 11-5 Pac-12), which has won three straight games and seven of its last eight. Dillon Brooks grabbed 10 rebounds as the Ducks shot 50.9 percent and recorded their first win over Cal since Feb. 9, 2008.

Jabari Bird led Cal (16-12, 6-9) with a season-high 22 points along with six rebounds while David Kravish contributed 14 points. Tyrone Wallace and Jordan Mathews scored 11 points apiece for the Golden Bears, who have lost three straight following a five-game winning streak.

Oregon scored the game’s first eight points, and Young scored 17 in the first half to help the Ducks take a 39-37 lead into the break. Bird scored 16 points in the opening stanza but was held to one 3-pointer after draining a trey that tied the game at 44 with just over 17 minutes left.

Oregon used a 17-7 run over a stretch of seven minutes to pull ahead 64-58 with 7:55 remaining and moved ahead by 10 on Cook’s three-point-play with just over five minutes to play. Benjamin, who was 7-of-10 shooting, drained one of his three 3-pointers to make the score 76-67 with 2:30 left, and the Ducks cruised to the road victory.

GAME NOTEBOOK: Oregon coach Dana Altman recorded his first win in eight career games against the Golden Bears. … Wallace, who came in averaging a team-high 17.4 points, was 2-of-10 shooting and is 6-of-24 over his last two games. … Oregon was 17-of-20 from the foul line compared to 11-of-19 for Cal.