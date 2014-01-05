Preview: Oregon at Colorado

Oregon just barely survived its Pac-12 opener with its undefeated record intact and faces an even stiffer test when it visits No. 24 Colorado on Sunday. The ninth-ranked Ducks needed overtime to escape Utah on Thursday and managed just 70 points in the 45-minute contest - their second-lowest total of the season. The Buffaloes have yet to lose at home and have taken three straight from Oregon.

The Ducks lead the nation in scoring at 89.2 points but shot just 38.7 percent from the floor at the Utes on Thursday as leading scorers Joseph Young and Mike Moser struggled. Oregon needed a last-second steal and dunk from Damyean Dotson to get by Utah, and Colorado promises a more imposing test on the defensive end. The Buffaloes have not let an opponent get to 80 points and stifled Oregon State in a 64-58 victory in their conference opener Thursday.

TV: 5 p.m. ET, Fox Sports 1

ABOUT OREGON (13-0, 1-0 Pac-12): The Ducks like to get out and run but could not find a rhythm at Utah. Young (19.3 points) and Moser (13.1) combined for 12 points on 3-of-13 shooting and Oregon, which shoots better than 40 percent from beyond the arc, struggled to 5-of-16 from 3-point range. “We didn’t play a great game tonight, but we found a way to win,“ Dotson told the Oregonian after the contest. The Ducks have played only two true road games and went to overtime in each, knocking off Mississippi 115-105 on Dec. 8 before squeezing by the Utes 70-68, and start conference play with five of their first seven games on the road.

ABOUT COLORADO (12-2, 1-0): The Buffaloes are holding opponents to 66.1 points but rank 11th in the Pac-12 in 3-point field goal defense (36.5 percent) while ranking near the bottom in 3-point percentage on offense as well. Where Colorado thrives is on the interior with forward Josh Scott, who averages 13.1 points and 9.6 rebounds. The Buffaloes own a plus-9.5 rebounding margin and will try to slow the pace by controlling the glass. “I’m pretty excited for the opportunity to beat (Oregon) and establish ourselves,” Scott told the school’s website.

TIP-INS

1. Oregon is winless in four all-time trips to Colorado.

2. Buffaloes leading scorer Spencer Dinwiddie (15.3) had a string of five straight games in double figures end with nine points in the win over Oregon State.

3. Moser is 2-of-12 from 3-point range in the last three games.

PREDICTION: Colorado 78, Oregon 75