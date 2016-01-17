Preview: Oregon at Colorado

Oregon has bounced back strong from a loss torival Oregon State in its Pac-12 opener, winning three straight games. TheDucks will try to make it four in a row when they visit Colorado on Sunday.

Oregon’s latest triumphcame Thursday, when it jumped out to an 8-0 lead and never trailed en route to a77-59 win at Utah. “That was asgood a game as we have played,” Oregon coach Dana Altman said at his postgamenews conference. “You hate to get down early on the road, and we’ve had aproblem with that this year. Not this time.” The Buffaloes, meanwhile, evenedtheir conference record at 2-2 Wednesday with a 71-54 victory over visitingOregon State. “Every game (brings)pressure in this league,” Colorado forward Wesley Gordon told the mediaafterward. “We are trying to win the league, which means every game haspressure behind it. You cannot drop games at home because it’s hard enough towin on the road.”

ABOUT OREGON (14-3, 3-1 Pac-12): Overall, theDucks have won seven of their last eight since a 74-72 loss at Boise State onDec. 12. Defense has been a big key as Oregon is permitting the fewest pointsin the conference at 64.9 per game and is 12-0 when holding the opposition to69 or fewer. Dillon Brooks is pacing the team in scoring at 15.5 pointsper contest and also is averaging 6.6 rebounds while Tyler Dorsey (13.9points), Elgin Cook (12.5) and Chris Boucher (11.8) also are scoringat a double-digit clip.

ABOUT COLORADO (13-4, 2-2): With the win overOregon State, the Buffaloes improved to 9-1 at home, having lost only to Utah(56-54) on a basket in the final seconds. Josh Scott (17.9 points), George King (13.8) and Josh Fortune (10.8) are averaging double figures, while Scott leads the team and ranks fourth in the Pac-12 with 9.7 rebounds per game. As a team, Colorado is pacing the conference with a 73.2 free-throwpercentage and ranks second with a plus-10.8 rebounding margin.

TIP-INS

1. Colorado is 5-3 versus Oregon since joiningthe Pac-12 in 2011, but the Ducks won both of last season’s meetings - includinga 93-85 victory in the Pac-12 Tournament quarterfinals.

2. The 6-10 Boucher blocked six shots againstUtah and is tops nationally with his 3.47 average while also leadingthe Ducks with 7.9 rebounds per contest.

3. Scott has posted three straight double-doubles, with a season-high 25 points and 12 rebounds against Oregon State.

PREDICTION: Colorado 75, Oregon 73