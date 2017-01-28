Preview: Oregon at Colorado

With 17 straight victories, Oregon is riding thelongest win streak in program history. Now, the 10th-ranked Duckswill try to add another milestone Saturday as they seek their first-ever win inBoulder when they visit Colorado.

Oregon hasn’t lost since a 65-61 setback againstGeorgetown on Nov. 21, and 12 of the 17 wins have been by double digits.Thursday’s 73-67 victory at Utah didn’t fall into that category, but it wasimpressive nonetheless as the Ducks used a 15-4 run in the second half to breakopen a tight game in a tough environment. Forward Dillon Brooks scored agame-high 19 points to lead the way as he returned to the starting lineupafter sitting out the previous contest with a foot sprain. “Every time the(Utah crowd) was loud, I just wanted the ball to quiet them down,” Brooks toldthe media afterward. “I love it on the road. It feels great to show them andget my teammates going.”

TV: 9:30 p.m. ET, Pac-12 Network

ABOUT OREGON (19-2, 8-0 Pac-12): At 13.7 pointsper game, Brooks leads five Ducks in scoring and is joined by forward ChrisBoucher (13.0), guard Tyler Dorsey (12.3), guard Dylan Ennis (11.6) and forwardJordan Bell (11.2) in double figures. Bell (7.5 boards) and Boucher (6.9) arethe leading rebounders for Oregon, which is enjoying an average advantage of5.9 per game on the glass. Defensively, the Ducks have only allowed oneopponent (top-10-ranked UCLA) to top 70 points since the season opener and leadthe Pac-12 in field-goal percentage defense (38.6) and the nation in blockedshots (7.6 per contest).

ABOUT COLORADO (11-10, 1-7): The Buffaloes snappedtheir seven-game skid and broke into the conference win column Thursday with an85-78 victory over fellow Pac-12 cellar-dweller Oregon State behind aseason-high 24 points from swingman George King and a 12-of-22 team performancefrom 3-point range. Coach Tad Boyle shook things up by starting five reserves,including a trio of freshmen, and it paid off in the end with freshman guardBryce Peters scoring a career-high 15 points in his first start and Kinghitting 8-of-15 shots off the bench, including 4-of-8 3-pointers. Guard DerrickWhite (16.0), forward Xavier Johnson (15.2) and King (11.9) are averagingdouble digits while forward Wesley Gordon (7.6 rebounds) and King (7.1) are theteam’s leaders on the glass.

TIP-INS

1. Oregon has won three of the last four meetingsbut each team won on its home floor a year ago with Colorado prevailing 91-87in Boulder to improve to 7-0 at home in the series.

2. The 6-10 Boucher blocked three shots againstthe Utes and ranks seventh nationally with 2.95 per outing.

3. The Buffaloes’ 54.5 percent performance fromthe 3-point arc Thursday was only their second game – and first since theseason opener – in which they hit more than half of long-range attempts.

PREDICTION: Oregon 79, Colorado 69