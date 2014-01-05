Colorado 100, Oregon 91

No. 24 Colorado 100, No. 9 Oregon 91: Askia Booker scored a career-high 27 points and added seven rebounds as the Buffaloes handed the visiting Ducks their first loss.

Spencer Dinwiddie collected 23 points and seven assists as Colorado (13-2, 2-0 Pac-12) shot 56.4 percent to reach its season-high point total. Josh Scott chipped in 15 points and 12 boards and Xavier Johnson also scored 15 points for the Buffaloes.

Mike Moser scored 24 points to lead Oregon (13-1, 1-1), which is off to a rough start in conference play after a tough overtime win at Utah in the opener. Joseph Young and Damyean Dotson scored 16 points apiece for the Ducks.

Oregon held a nine-point lead midway through the first half before Colorado stormed back to take a 44-42 lead into the break. The Ducks came out strong again at the beginning of the second half, beginning the period with a 16-4 burst capped by eight straight points from Moser to take a 58-48 lead.

The Buffaloes turned up the defense and started to chip away, jumping back on top 64-62 on Jaron Hopkins’ 3-pointer with under 10 minutes to play and stretching it to a six-point edge after eight points in less than a minute from Dinwiddie. Oregon drew back within 74-72 but could not regain the lead as Colorado pulled away down the stretch.

GAME NOTEBOOK: The Ducks dropped to 0-5 all-time at Colorado. … The Buffaloes went 33-of-39 from the free-throw line as Booker and Dinwiddie combined for 20-of-23 at the stripe. … Oregon came in averaging 89.2 points and managed at least 90 for the eighth time this season.