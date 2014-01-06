Colorado beats another top-10 team

BOULDER, Colo. -- No. 20 Colorado took down another top-10 foe and handed Oregon its first loss of the season.

Guard Askia Booker had 27 points as the Buffaloes defeated No. 10 Oregon 100-91 Sunday afternoon at the Coors Events Center. Guard Spencer Dinwiddie added 23 points for the Buffs.

Last month, Colorado defeated No. 7 Kansas at home. Colorado (13-2) improved to 11-0 at home.

“We thought we kind of made a statement with Kansas,” Dinwiddie said. “We aren’t going to lose at home. We haven’t yet, at least. We are a tough team at home and we showed that.”

Oregon (13-1) was looking to match the best start in school history, but let a 10-point lead get away in the second half. Forward Mike Moser led Oregon with 24 points.

“Really disappointing,” Oregon coach Dana Altman said. “Obviously, they shoot 56 percent and outrebound us. We just didn’t give ourselves a chance with boards and easy baskets.”

Related Coverage Preview: Oregon at Colorado

Forwards Xavier Johnson and Josh Scott each added 15 points as Colorado shot 31-of-55 from the field to go with 84.6 percent at the foul line. Scott also had 12 rebounds to help the Buffs have a 39-33 advantage in that category.

Oregon trailed by two at halftime, but Moser scored eight straight points to help the Ducks take a 58-48 lead with 14:22 left in the game.

“We got the lead and we were so giddy about scoring baskets, we didn’t guard for about eight minutes,” Altman said. “We got the lead and held them to four points in the first five minutes of the second half. Then, defensively, we broke down time and time again.”

Dinwiddie hit back-to-back three-pointers to break a tie and give Colorado a 70-66 lead with 8:14 left in the game before adding a couple free throws.

“We never want to put ourselves in that type of hole, but we told ourselves, ‘Look, we did the same thing in the first half,'” Dinwiddie said. “We started counteracting their pressure and then we started scoring and got the lead back.”

Oregon got within 74-72 on a driving layup by forward Elgin Cook with 6:28 to play. Guard Xavier Talton made a jumper, Booker made a free throw, and Talton added two more free throws to stretch the lead to 79-72 with 5:03 left.

Scott added a free throw before Oregon guard Damyean Dotson made a three-pointer to get Oregon within 80-75 with 4:48 remaining.

The Buffs scored on 10 straight possessions down the stretch to take a 91-80 lead on two free throws by Booker with 2:23 remaining in the game.

Oregon jumped ahead at the start of the game as Moser scored five straight Oregon points to put the Ducks ahead 8-4. Booker then scored four straight points and guard Jaron Hopkins followed with a layup to give the Buffs their first lead at 10-8.

Guard Johnathan Loyd tied the game with a layup for Oregon, and guard Joseph Young converted a three-point play and made a three-pointer.

Talton scored for Colorado, but guard Jason Calliste responded with a three-pointer to give the Ducks a 19-12 lead.

Dotson added a couple free throws to give Oregon its biggest lead of the half at 21-12 before Colorado made seven straight free throws. Dinwiddie made a layup to get the Buffs within 23-21 before forward Richard Amardi answered with a dunk for the Ducks.

Booker drained a three-pointer and forward Xavier Johnson made a layup to put Colorado back ahead 28-27. The two teams traded the lead until Booker scored to put Colorado up 32-31, and Scott followed with a basket for the Buffs.

Colorado stretched the lead to 42-35 on a three-point play by guard Tre‘Shaun Fletcher before Oregon closed out the half on a 7-2 run that ended with a three-pointer at the buzzer by Calliste to get the Ducks within 44-42 at the break.

Dotson and Young each scored 16 points points for the Ducks, who entered the game shooting 50.3 percent for the field but shot just 42.3 percent against the Buffaloes.

NOTES: Oregon fell one win short of the best start in school history. The Ducks went 14-0 in 1926-27 and 1937-38. ... The Buffaloes are ranked in the AP poll for the fourth week in a row, marking their longest run in the rankings since 1997. ... Oregon junior forward Brian Crow, a walk-on transfer from Sonoma State, missed his seventh straight game with an ankle injury. ... Colorado is 5-0 all-time at home against the Ducks. ... At 13-2, Colorado is off to its best start since 1968-69.