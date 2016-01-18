Colorado 91, Oregon 87

Relying on its bench for nearly half its points, Colorado rallied in the second half Sunday for a 91-87 Pac-12 Conference win over Oregon at Coors Events Center in Boulder, Colo.

Three Buffaloes reserves scored in double figures as their subs compiled a 45-16 advantage in points over the Ducks. Backup forward Tre‘Shaun Fletcher snapped a 78-78 tie with two free throws, then added a layup with just over two minutes left for an 82-78 edge.

Forward Josh Scott, who paced Colorado’s balanced attack with 17 points, tacked on a 3-point play with 1:33 remaining for a six-point lead. Oregon drew within 89-87 on a 3-pointer by guard Tyler Dorsey with three seconds left, but backup guard Xavier Talton canned two free throws with a second remaining to seal it.

Fletcher bagged 14, while guard George King and Talton contributed 13 apiece. Reserve forward Tory Miller added 12 points and seven rebounds.

Five players tallied in double figures for Oregon, led by a game-high 21 points from forward Dillon Brooks. Guard Tyler Dorsey added 19, forward Elgin Cook hit for 14 points, forward Chris Boucher scored 11 and reserve forward Dwayne Benjamin netted 10 points.

Both teams are 14-4 overall and 3-2 in the conference.