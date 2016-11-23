Preview: Oregon vs. Connecticut

Dillon Brooks is beginning to look more comfortable on the floor and he'll try to help No. 12 Oregon end the Maui Invitational on a high note when the Ducks face Connecticut in Wednesday's fifth-place game at the Lahaina Civic Center. Brooks, who led Oregon in scoring (16.7) and assists (3.1) last season, made his season debut in the first round Monday, but the Ducks were upset by Georgetown before they survived with an overtime win Tuesday against Tennessee.

Brooks missed the first three games after undergoing offseason foot surgery and played just 13 minutes against the Hoyas, but was given a longer leash against Tennessee and finished with a team-high 17 points in 25 reserve minutes. Brooks made his only two 3-point attempts, including a backbreaker with 22 seconds left in overtime, but the rest of the team shot 3-for-15 from beyond the arc after the Ducks came in shooting 27.4 percent from 3-point range, which put them in the bottom 5 percent in the FBS. Connecticut withstood a tough challenge from tournament host Chaminade to advance to the fifth-place game, and Jalen Adams continues to perform like the best player in Maui this week, finishing with 25 points, 11 assists and nine rebounds. Adams scored 30 of his 34 points in the second half of Monday's loss to Oklahoma State, just the third Husky to score at least 30 in a half.

TV: 4:30 p.m. ET, ESPN2

ABOUT OREGON (3-2): Casey Benson started all 38 games for the Ducks last season and the first four games this fall but the junior guard was replaced in the starting lineup Tuesday by freshman Payton Pritchard, who scored five of his six points during a 19-2 run that turned a deficit into a 45-34 lead with 12 minutes left. Benson was on the floor in overtime, however, scoring five of his eight points in that span to help prevent a second straight upset and third in a week for Oregon. Dylan Ennis might be the next guard to find his way to the bench, as he shot 1-for-9 against Tennessee and is shooting 26.8 percent on the season.

ABOUT CONNECTICUT (2-3): The Huskies played without their second and third-leading scorers against Chaminade, as Terry Larrier (13.5) suffered a left knee injury against Oklahoma State and is waiting on an MRI, and Alterique Gilbert (10.3) missed his second straight game with a shoulder injury. Connecticut still managed to shoot 61.3 percent from field against Chaminade, boosted by Adams' 12-for-17 effort. Rodney Purvis has scored 20 and 23 points in the last two games for the Huskies and may need to score at a similar clip if they are still shorthanded against Oregon.

TIP-INS

1. Oregon has blocked at least eight shots in four of its five games this season.

2. The last Connecticut player to record a triple-double was Daniel Hamilton on Dec. 23, 2015, and the last Oregon player was Luke Jackson on Dec. 20, 2002.

3. The Huskies are 25-14 in neutral site regular-season games over the last 12 years.

PREDICTION: Connecticut 80, Oregon 76