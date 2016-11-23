No. 13 Oregon beats UConn in Maui consolation final

LAHAINA, Hawaii -- After a disappointing loss sent Oregon into the consolation bracket at the Maui Invitational, the 13th-ranked Ducks left the island on a two-game winning streak.

Senior center Chris Boucher scored 21 points, including five three-pointers, to lead Oregon to a 79-69 win over Connecticut in the consolation final Wednesday afternoon at the Lahaina Civic Center.

Guard Tyler Dorsey added 19 points and guard Dylan Ennis had 15 for the Ducks, who improved to 4-2. Oregon opened the tournament with a loss to unranked Georgetown before leaving with wins over Tennessee and UConn.

"It's important we got two wins even if it wasn't in the winners' bracket as we wanted," Oregon coach Dana Altman said. "This gives us a month to really get things in place with our next seven games all in Oregon."

Guard Jalen Adams scored 27 points to pace UConn (2-4).

"We just got down by too much in the first few minutes," Connecticut coach Kevin Ollie said. "In the second half, we came out with the intensity we needed, but give credit to Oregon, they played really, really well."

Oregon took a 10-0 lead in the first minute and a half as Ennis opened with a layup before forward Jordan Bell got a dunk. Guard Payton Pritchard hit a 3-pointer and Ennis converted a three-point play to cap the run.

UConn scored on two free throws by center center Amida Brimah before Boucher made a 3-pointer to put Oregon up 13-2. Dorsey made back-to-back 3-pointers to put Oregon up 21-5 as the Ducks made their first eight shots from the field.

"We jumped out fast at the beginning of the game and held them off throughout the game," Dorsey said. "They made some runs and so did we."

Forward Dillon Brooks converted a three-point play to stretch the lead to 26-7. Dorsey and Bell hit back-to-back jumper to push Oregon's lead to 30-9 before Connecticut scored eight straight points.

Brimah had a dunk and Adams converted a three-point play before guard Rodney Purvis hit a 3-pointer to get the Huskies within 30-17. Brooks made two free throws for Oregon, but forward Vance Jackson made a free throw for UConn and Brimah had two dunks to cut Oregon's lead to 32-22.

Bell added two free throws for Oregon and Purvis hit another 3-pointer to get Connecticut within 34-25.

Boucher scored and Ennis added a layup before Boucher capped the half with a free throw to put Oregon up 39-28 at the break.

The Ducks added the first six points of the second half when Boucher had a free throw and 3-pointer and Dorsey added a basket to push the lead to 45-28 before Brimah had the first points of the half for UConn.

Dorsey added a basket for Oregon before Boucher hit back-to-back three-pointers to push Oregon's lead to 53-34.

Adams followed with four straight points for Connecticut and Purvis added a basket to get the Huskies within 53-40. Brooks answered with a basket for Oregon and then fed Bell for a dunk that pushed Oregon's lead to 57-40.

Oregon led 64-47 after a basket by Dorsey, but Adams scored and forward Steven Enoch added a dunk before guard Christian Vital hit a three-pointer to get UConn within 64-54 with 7:22 left to play.

Dorsey followed with a 3-pointer for Oregon, but Jackson hit a 3-pointer and Adams scored to cut Oregon's lead to 67-59 with 5:21 to go. Adams added another basket to cut the lead to six before Ennis answered with back-to-back buckets for Oregon. Bell had a steal and dunk to push the lead to 73-61.

NOTES: Oregon and Connecticut played for the first time ever. ... Oregon is now 2-3 all time in the Maui Invitational. ... Connecticut played its second straight game without G Terry Larrier, who ranked second on the team with 13.5 points per game when he suffered a knee injury in Monday's loss to Oklahoma State. ... Oregon freshman G Payton Pritchard started for the second game in a row in place of junior Casey Benson. ... UConn was ranked No. 16 in the nation in the preseason before losing to Northeastern and Wagner to fall out of the poll.