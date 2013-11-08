Preview: Oregon at Georgetown

Camp Humphreys Army Base in South Korea will provide a unique setting for the season opener between Georgetown and No.18 Oregon in the Armed Forces Classic. With the loss of three frontcourt starters, Oregon coach Dana Altman will once again rely on transfers to carry the Ducks back into the NCAA tournament. Mike Moser is with his third program and is expected to start at forward, while Jason Calliste and Joseph Young will vie for a spot a shooting guard.

An early exit from last season’s NCAA tournament still doesn’t sit well with the Hoyas, who as a No.2 seed lost their opening game to upstart Florida Gulf Coast. The loss of All-American forward Otto Porter further complicates matters as head coach John Thompson III attempts to change the program’s postseason fortunes. “People forget that we had a very, very god year last year,” Thompson said. “We did win the Big East. And I think that gets lost when it ended as it did.”

TV: 8 p.m. ET, ESPN

ABOUT OREGON (2012-13: 28-9, 12-6 Pac-12): Dominic Artis, Damyeon Dotson and Ben Carter will also play a pivotal role if the Ducks can equal or surpass last season’s run to the Sweet 16. Dotson and Artis, both sophomores, are expected to start at forward and point guard, respectively. “We’ve just been here three years, so we’re still trying to figure out our niche recruiting wise,” Altman said. “We have been a program in transition.”

ABOUT GEORGETOWN (2012-13: 25-7, 14-4 Big East): Josh Smith, a 6-10, 350-pound transfer from UCLA, should help to offset the loss of Porter, who led the Hoyas in scoring, rebounding and steals. Greg Whittington was expected to take over Porter’s role in the offense, but a torn ACL will leave him sidelined for the entire season. Guards Markel Starks and D‘Vauntes Smith-Rivera will likely provide the bulk of the scoring for the Hoyas.

TIP-INS

1. The Hoyas’ past five tournament appearances ended with losses to double-digit seeds.

2. Georgetown will not play Syracuse in the regular season for the first time since 1977-78.

3. The last regular season game to be played in Asia occurred in 1982, when Houston and Virginia met in Tokyo.

PREDICTION: Oregon 66, Georgetown 61