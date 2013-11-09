(Updated: CHANGE Georgetown 1-of-15 from the arc in 5TH GRAPH)

No. 18 Oregon 82, Georgetown 75: Joseph Young scored 24 points and Mike Moser chipped in with 15 as the Ducks held off the Hoyas in the Armed Forces Classic at Humphreys Army Base in South Korea.

Young was a perfect 12-of-12 at the free-throw line and Moser had seven rebounds and four steals for the Ducks (1-0). Jason Calliste scored 16 points and was 11-of-11 from the line for Oregon.

Joshua Smith had 25 points in his first game at Georgetown and Markel Starks scored 16 points for the Hoyas (0-1), who gave up 70-plus points just three times last season. Jabril Trawick notched 11 points and five rebounds and Mikael Hopkins had 10 points and six rebounds.

The Ducks led all but two minutes of the first half thanks to making 18-of-23 free throws. Young had 11 points and made all six free throws, and Calliste hit all seven of his while scoring 12 points as Oregon went to halftime with a 37-34 advantage.

Georgetown took its first lead since the opening minutes on a Trawick layup two minutes into the second half, but the Ducks regained the lead on five points by Moser and held it the rest of the way. The Hoyas made their only 3-pointer with 7:34 remaining in the game and finished 1-of-15 from behind the arc.

GAME NOTEBOOK: Oregon sophomores Dominic Artis and Ben Carter did not make the trip as both were suspended nine games by the NCAA for selling team-issued apparel. ... The teams combined for 27 fouls in the first half. .. Oregon attempted nearly has many free throws (23) as field goals (26) in the first half.