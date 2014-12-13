Preview: Oregon at Illinois

No. 25 Illinois and Oregon both are having some trouble against major-conference opponents early in the season. One of the two will break out of that rut when the Fighting Illini host the Ducks in Chicago on Saturday. Oregon is coming off a home loss to Ole Miss on Sunday, while Illinois has dropped two of three to a pair of top-20 opponents in Miami and Villanova.

Coaches Dana Altman of the Ducks and John Groce of the Illini both lamented their respective teams’ lack of toughness after their most recent losses, and both are looking for more on the defensive end. “Part of it is communication, part of it is guys not sure where they should be,” Altman told reporters after the 79-73 loss to Ole Miss on Sunday. “We have a lot of work to do on the defensive end, period.” Groce’s squad allowed a season-high 73 points while scoring a season-low 59 in the loss to Villanova on Tuesday.

TV: 7 p.m. ET, Big Ten Network

ABOUT OREGON (5-3): Ducks guard Joseph Young is leading the team in scoring at 20.4 points but is in a horrible shooting slump, especially from beyond the arc. The senior star is 6-of-40 from 3-point range in the last five games and stumbled to 17 points – his second-lowest total of the season – on 6-of-14 from the field in the loss to the Rebels. “He isn’t shooting the ball well,” Altman told reporters. “He needs to have good shot selection.”

ABOUT ILLINOIS (7-2): The Illini average 81.1 points but have not gotten above 70 in any of the last four games. Illinois shot 33.3 percent in a 70-61 loss at Miami on Dec. 2, bounced back in a 70-55 win over American University but fell flat again on Tuesday, going 5-of-16 from 3-point range. The bright spot on offense in both losses was sophomore guard Malcolm Hill, who is 25-of-47 from the field over the last four games and posted a career-high 20 points against Villanova.

TIP-INS

1. Illinois leading scorer Rayvonte Rice (16.6 points) is down to an average of 10 points on 6-of-22 shooting in the last two games.

2. Oregon freshman F Dillon Brooks has scored at least 14 points in all but one game.

3. Ducks F Dwayne Benjamin is 1-of-10 from 3-point range in two games since returning from an ankle injury.

PREDICTION: Oregon 73, Illinois 69