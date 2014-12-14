Oregon 77, Illinois 70

(Updated: ADDS location to lede CORRECTS Brooks and Young’s contributions in first sentence and time elements in second sentence of graph 4 CHANGES “layup” to “tip-in” in graph 5 CHANGES Hill’s shooting to 3-of-11 in GAME NOTEBOOK)

Oregon 77, No. 25 Illinois 70: Dillon Brooks led the way with 24 points as the Ducks took over down the stretch to knock off the Fighting Illini at the United Center in Chicago.

Joseph Young and Dwayne Benjamin added 13 points apiece for Oregon (6-3), which bounced back from a home loss to Ole Miss. Ahmaad Rorie contributed 11 points while Elgin Cook collected 10 points and eight rebounds for the Ducks.

Rayvonte Rice hit five 3-pointers en route to matching a career high with 29 points for Illinois (7-3). Nnanna Egwu recorded 10 points and eight boards as the Illini fell for third time in four games.

Ahmad Starks’ 3-pointer gave Illinois a 64-60 lead with just under six minutes left before Brooks and Young scored four points apiece during an 11-0 burst that put Oregon in front. Rice’s 3-pointer snapped the drought and he hit another to pull the Illini within 73-70 with 44 seconds left before Rorie scored twice in the final 12 seconds to seal it for the Ducks.

Illinois jumped out to a 16-7 lead just over five minutes into the contest and pushed it out to 35-22 before Young and Brooks combined for 13 points over the final four-plus minutes to cut it to 39-35 at the break. Brooks’ tip-in knotted it at 41-41 and Benjamin’s second 3-pointer of the half put Oregon on top 53-51 with just over 12 minutes to play.

GAME NOTEBOOK: The Illini averaged 95.6 points in the first five games but have failed to score more than 70 in any of the last five. … Illinois G Malcolm Hill scored six points on 3-of-11 shooting, failing to reach double figures for the first time this season. … Oregon went 12-of-15 from the line while the Illini knocked down 17-of-20.