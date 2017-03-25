Kansas and Oregon made it to this point last season before failing in their attempts to reach the Final Four, and get a second chance Saturday night when they meet in the Midwest Regional final in Kansas City. Top-seeded Kansas is averaging 96 points in three games during the NCAA Tournament as it goes after its 15th Final Four appearance while the third-seeded Ducks can win a regional for the first time since winning the title in 1939.

The Jayhawks are led by the talented backcourt duo of senior Frank Mason III and junior Devonte’ Graham, who each recorded 26 points in the 98-66 victory over Purdue on Thursday. “We’re spoiled,” Kansas coach Bill Self told reporters, “. … on the perimeter you’ve always got, in my opinion, an All-American-type guard to be the leader and run your team. To have two guys out there playing like they’re playing, I think, just gives everybody confidence and it can help totally control the pace of the game.” Oregon lost third-leading scorer and rim protector Chris Boucher to a knee injury in the Pac-12 tournament, but has battled its way into the Elite Eight with a versatile roster. “We never quit,” Ducks sophomore guard Tyler Dorsey told reporters after the 69-68 win over Michigan on Thursday. “We just keep fighting. We know how to win.”

TV: 8:49 p.m. ET, TBS

ABOUT OREGON (32-5): Dorsey has been nicknamed “Mr. March” by his teammates for good reason as the Los Angeles product is averaging 23.7 points in the first three games of the NCAA Tournament and 23 in the last six contests overall. Junior forward Dillon Brooks is the team’s leading scorer overall (16.3) and has matched that in the Big Dance while junior forward Jordan Bell has registered 13 points and 12.3 boards per game in the last three. The Ducks could use some added offense from senior guard Dylan Ennis, who is scoring 10.7 per game overall this season but is just 7-for-22 from the field for 22 total points in the NCAAs.

ABOUT KANSAS (31-4): Mason has been outstanding in his last NCAA Tournament, averaging 22.7 points on 23-of-41 shooting and 6.7 assists, and has scored at least 20 in nine of the last 10 contests. Graham became the first player to drain at least four 3-pointers in four straight NCAA Tournament games since Stephen Curry accomplished the feat with Davidson in 2008 and knocked down five against Purdue as Mason told reporters, “It’s probably one of the best games I’ve seen him play.” Freshman swingman Josh Jackson has also been solid in the Big Dance while averaging 18.3 points on 56 percent shooting.

TIP-INS

1. Brooks has become the all-time leader in NCAA Tournament points (135) and field goals made (50) for Oregon.

2. Kansas is the first team since Connecticut in 1995 to score 90-plus points in each of its first three games in the NCAA Tournament.

3. The teams split a pair of games during the 2002-03 and 2003-04 seasons after the Jayhawks topped Oregon 104-86 in the Midwest Regional final in 2002.

PREDICTION: Kansas 82, Oregon 74