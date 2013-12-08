Preview: Oregon at Mississippi

Marshall Henderson might finally get cut loose when host Mississippi takes a stab at defeating No. 13 Oregon on Sunday. The controversial guard has been coming off the bench since returning from a suspension and coach Andy Kennedy may need his star to take over this game in the manner he often did last season when he led the Rebels to the NCAA Tournament. Oregon is playing away from home for the first time since a season-opening win over Georgetown in South Korea.

Ducks coach Dana Altman and his players are expecting Henderson – averaging 14.8 points – to be in full-gunner mode. “He’s for sure got the green light,” Oregon guard Damyean Dotson told reporters. “Any shot he thinks is good he’s going to shoot it.” The Ducks haven’t played since an 82-61 victory over Cal Poly on Dec. 1, while the Rebels suffered a 61-58 loss to Kansas State on Wednesday.

TV: 5 p.m. ET, ESPNU

ABOUT OREGON (7-0): The Ducks have four players scoring in double digits and each of them is shooting 50 percent or better from the field. Houston transfer Joseph Young has been as good as advertised and leads the team in scoring (20.3), 3-point baskets (14) and steals (12). The other double-digit scorers are also newcomers – UNLV transfer Mike Moser (13.7 points, team-best average of seven rebounds), Detroit transfer Jason Calliste (11-point average) and junior-college transfer Elgin Cook (10.4).

ABOUT MISSISSIPPI (6-1): Henderson is only shooting 33.3 percent from the field and has yet to score 20 points in a game after averaging 20.1 points and setting an SEC record with 138 3-pointers during his standout 2012-13 campaign. Guard Jarvis Summers has actually been the Rebels’ top player thus far, shooting 55.4 percent from the field while averaging a team-best 16 points. Guard Derrick Millinghaus (14-point average) and 6-8, 276-pound center Demarco Cox (8.6 points, 7.4 rebounds) are also off to solid starts.

TIP-INS

1. The Rebels are playing a Pac-12 program for only the eighth time ever – going 3-4 in the previous meetings.

2. Oregon’s 7-0 start is its best since opening the 2006-07 campaign with 13 consecutive victories.

3. The Rebels are among the national leaders in blocked shots at 8.4 per game.

PREDICTION: Oregon 73, Mississippi 71