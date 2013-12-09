(Updated: RECASTS lede with changes in Moser and Loyd points totals in Para 1 CHANGES Calliste point total to 13 in Para 2 CHANGES White point total in Game Notebook)

No. 13 Oregon 115, Mississippi 105 (OT): Mike Moser scored 22 of his 24 points after halftime and Johnathan Loyd added a season-high 23 to go with a career-best 15 assists as the visiting Ducks upended the Rebels.

Joseph Young tallied 19 points and Elgin Cook added 14 points for Oregon (8-0), which shot 58.5 percent from the field. Damyean Dotson contributed 13 points and Jason Calliste also collected 13 for the Ducks, who controlled the overtime.

Marshall Henderson scored a career-high 39 points for Mississippi (6-2) and made a school-record 10 3-pointers. Henderson struck twice from behind the arc in the final half-minute of regulation prior to Jarvis Summers’ tying 3-pointer with 0.8 seconds left.

Cook’s tiebreaking putback dunk with 2:56 left in overtime started a 9-0 run as the Ducks took a 102-93 lead. The Rebels pulled within six on Summers’ 3-pointer with 15 seconds left but got no closer.

Henderson scored 13 first-half points as the Rebels led 38-37 at the break. Young hit two 3-pointers in a 36-second span and Cook banked in a driving shot to give Oregon an 84-78 lead with 48 seconds remaining prior to the Rebels’ late flurry to end regulation.

GAME NOTEBOOK: Oregon’s 8-0 start is the program’s best since winning the first 13 games in 2006-07. … Derrick Millinghaus had 15 points for the Rebels and Ladarius White tallied a season-high 15 points. … Loyd’s previous career high was 13 assists against Pacific earlier this season.