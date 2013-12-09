FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Oregon 115, Mississippi 105 (OT)
Sections
Featured
Couple defy storm to save pets, lots of them
Puerto Rico
Couple defy storm to save pets, lots of them
Jerry Jones and Cowboys kneel before anthem
U.S.
Jerry Jones and Cowboys kneel before anthem
U.S. appeals court to consider rights of gay workers
U.S.
U.S. appeals court to consider rights of gay workers
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Ford Motor Co
December 9, 2013 / 1:16 AM / 4 years ago

Oregon 115, Mississippi 105 (OT)

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

(Updated: RECASTS lede with changes in Moser and Loyd points totals in Para 1 CHANGES Calliste point total to 13 in Para 2 CHANGES White point total in Game Notebook)

No. 13 Oregon 115, Mississippi 105 (OT): Mike Moser scored 22 of his 24 points after halftime and Johnathan Loyd added a season-high 23 to go with a career-best 15 assists as the visiting Ducks upended the Rebels.

Joseph Young tallied 19 points and Elgin Cook added 14 points for Oregon (8-0), which shot 58.5 percent from the field. Damyean Dotson contributed 13 points and Jason Calliste also collected 13 for the Ducks, who controlled the overtime.

Marshall Henderson scored a career-high 39 points for Mississippi (6-2) and made a school-record 10 3-pointers. Henderson struck twice from behind the arc in the final half-minute of regulation prior to Jarvis Summers’ tying 3-pointer with 0.8 seconds left.

Cook’s tiebreaking putback dunk with 2:56 left in overtime started a 9-0 run as the Ducks took a 102-93 lead. The Rebels pulled within six on Summers’ 3-pointer with 15 seconds left but got no closer.

Henderson scored 13 first-half points as the Rebels led 38-37 at the break. Young hit two 3-pointers in a 36-second span and Cook banked in a driving shot to give Oregon an 84-78 lead with 48 seconds remaining prior to the Rebels’ late flurry to end regulation.

GAME NOTEBOOK: Oregon’s 8-0 start is the program’s best since winning the first 13 games in 2006-07. … Derrick Millinghaus had 15 points for the Rebels and Ladarius White tallied a season-high 15 points. … Loyd’s previous career high was 13 assists against Pacific earlier this season.

Related Coverage

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.