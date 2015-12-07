Preview: Oregon vs. Navy

No. 16 Oregon looks to bounce back from its first loss of the season when it faces Navy as part of the Pearl Harbor Classic on Monday in Honolulu, HI. The Ducks won their first six games of the new campaign, including an impressive 74-67 victory over 23rd-ranked Baylor on Nov. 16, before dropping an 80-69 decision to UNLV on Friday.

Oregon will meet the Midshipmen for the first time in program history on Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam to commemorate the 74th anniversary of the attack on Pearl Harbor. Navy is off to its best start in 30 years after beating Penn 65-59 on Wednesday. The Midshipmen are 3-7 all-time against teams currently in the Pac-12 and haven’t beaten a ranked opponent since Mar. 16, 1986, but hope to post their eighth straight victory by downing the Ducks at Blotch Arena, which withstood the 1941 bombing. “We are honored to play in this Pearl Harbor event and we will use this occasion to pay our respect to the fallen,” Navy head coach Ed DeChellis told reporters. “It will be very special for Navy to play on the base on the anniversary of the Pearl Harbor attack.”

TV: 9:45 p.m. ET, Fox Sports 1

ABOUT OREGON (6-1): Dwayne Benjamin came off the bench and scored 21 points to lead four players in double figures in the loss to UNLV while Chris Boucher added 11 points and 11 rebounds for the first double-double of his career. The Ducks suffered a scare when leading scorer Tyler Dorsey landed awkwardly on his knee but the freshman guard returned late in the second half and should be available against Navy. “It looked bad but the doctor said he was OK,” Oregon head coach Dana Altman told reporters. “Hopefully it won’t get sore for him in the next day or two.”

ABOUT NAVY (7-2): Jace Hogan provided a spark off the bench as he scored a team-high 12 points while fellow reserve Tim Abruzzo and Shawn Anderson added 11 points apiece in the win over Penn. “We didn’t play well but we found a way to win,” Anderson told reporters. “That was very important because it shows we are maturing and we are ready to be a winning team.” Abruzzo went 3-of-7 from 3-point range while the rest of the team finished 0-for-6 against the Quakers, and the junior guard has made at least one 3-point field goal in all six of his appearances this season.

TIP-INS

1. Oregon has made at least one 3-point field goal in 608 straight games.

2. Navy is 22-1 when scoring 70 or more points under DeChellis.

3. Boucher ranks second nationally with 4 blocks per game.

PREDICTION: Oregon 71, Navy 69