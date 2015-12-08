No. 24 Oregon 67, Navy 47

Sophomore forward Dillon Brooks had 19 points, six rebounds and six assists points to lead No. 24 Oregon to a 67-47 win over Navy on Monday night at Pearl Harbor, Hawaii.

Forward Dwayne Benjamin scored 16 points in his first start of the season and forward Chris Boucher added 14 points and 14 rebounds as Oregon (7-1) won the game at Bloch Arena located on the Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam in a game honoring the 74th anniversary of the Pearl Harbor attacks.

Oregon played without its leading scorer, freshman guard Tyler Dorsey, who sustained a sprained knee Friday in a loss to UNLV.

Navy (7-3) was led by center Will Kelly with 13 points and eight rebounds.

The game was tied 4-4 before Oregon scored 12 consecutive points, beginning with a 3-pointer by Boucher and back-to-back jumpers by Brooks. Benjamin hit a 3-pointer and made two free throws to put Oregon ahead 16-4.

Navy got within 24-14 before Brooks hit a 3-pointer, and guard Casey Benson later added a basket to put the Ducks ahead 34-18. Brooks made a couple free throws to close out the first half and put Oregon ahead 36-23 at the break.

Brooks had 13 points in the first half, while Benjamin had nine.

Benjamin put Oregon ahead 43-27 with 15:40 left in the game before guard Shawn Anderson scored four straight points for the Midshipmen. Navy got within 45-38 with 10:07 left on a 3-pointer by guard Bryce Dulin, but Benjamin answered with a 3-pointer for Oregon.