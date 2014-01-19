Preview: Oregon at Oregon State

Oregon State hosts Oregon on Sunday night in the longest-running series in NCAA history. The Ducks enter on a three-game losing streak that not only ousted them from the top 25 but landed them near the bottom of the Pac-12 standings. Oregon had a similar three-game losing streak during conference play last season, then regrouped to win the conference tournament and advance to the Sweet 16.

Oregon remains one of the best offensive teams in the nation, ranking near the top in scoring and shooting percentage. The Ducks might have the deepest and most talented group of guards led by Houston transfer Joseph Young, who is averaging a team-high 18.8 points but is coming off his worst game of the season, a 5-point effort on 1-for-7 shooting in an 82-80 loss to Stanford last Sunday. Oregon State has a talented scoring guard as well in Roberto Nelson, who’s averaging 21.4 points with at least 16 points scored in his last eight games.

TV: 8 p.m. ET, ESPNU

ABOUT OREGON (13-3, 1-3 Pac-12): Mike Moser certainly can’t be faulted for the three-game losing streak. The Nevada-Las Vegas transfer is playing his best basketball of the season, averaging 21 points while shooting 10-for-20 from 3-point range during the skid. Moser had a five-game stretch earlier this season in which he combined for 18 turnovers, but he doesn’t have more than two in any of the last six games.

ABOUT OREGON STATE (9-7, 1-3): The Beavers are hoping Devon Collier breaks out of his 2014 slump. He has been limited to single digits in the last four games after scoring in double figures in his first 11 games this season. Even more troubling, his rebounding totals have declined each of the last four games, as the 6-8 forward grabbed just two boards in last weekend’s loss to California.

TIP-INS

1. Oregon State and Oregon will be meeting for an NCAA-record 339th time, the Beavers holding a 184-154 advantage.

2. Oregon State is shooting 53 percent from beyond the 3-point arc in Pac-12 play after shooting 35 percent in non-conference action.

3. The Ducks have forced their opponents to commit 10 or more turnovers in 14 of 16 games.

PREDICTION: Oregon 84, Oregon State 77