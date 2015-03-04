Preview: Oregon at Oregon State

With four straight wins and eight victories in its last nine games, Oregon appears to have shed the NCAA Tournament bubble, but that doesn’t mean the Ducks’ work is done. With Wednesday’s regular-season finale at Oregon State and next week’s Pac-12 Tournament on the horizon, Oregon can focus on late-season fine-tuning and bettering its Big Dance seed. “I told them to be pleased, but not satisfied,” Ducks coach Dana Altman told the Register-Guard following Sunday’s 73-70 victory at Stanford which capped the program’s first Bay Area sweep in 39 years. “…Be pleased with the weekend because you did a great job, but by no means are wesatisfied. We can still grow as a team.”

The rival Beavers, meanwhile, are trending in theopposite direction with five losses in their last six games after getting sweptby Stanford and California last week. In the two road losses, Oregon State wasoutscored by a combined 88-43 in the second half. “I don’t know if our guys ranout of gas or what,” Beavers first-year coach Wayne Tinkle said in his newsconference following Saturday’s 73-56 loss to the Golden Bears. “It’s beenhappening to this team, (and) maybe our guys are fatigued and gave us all theyhad for the game. The fuel tank goes empty in the second half.”

TV: 11 p.m. ET, ESPNU

ABOUT OREGON (22-8, 12-5 Pac-12): The Ducks werepicked to finish eighth in the conference’s preseason poll but have won 20games for a program-record fifth consecutive season and could wind up secondwith a win Wednesday and one Utah loss on its two-game trip to Washingtonstate. Senior Joseph Young not only continues to lead the Pac-12 in scoring at20 points per game but he’s averaged 23.5 over his last eight outings. Fellowstarters Elgin Cook (13 points) and freshman Dillon Brooks (11.6) also areaveraging double figures for Oregon, which is pacing the Pac-12 in scoring(76.4), free-throw accuracy (75.2 percent) and defensive rebounds (26.3).

ABOUT OREGON STATE (17-12, 8-9): The Beavers are15-1 at home – losing only to Utah 47-37 on Feb. 19 – and are seeking theirsecond .500-or-better Pac-12 finish in the last 25 years. Opposite of itsrival, Oregon State is the conference’s lowest-scoring team at 60.5 points, butis surrendering only 58.3 points per outing and is leading the Pac-12 in3-point percentage defense (30.1), steals (7.6) and turnover margin (2.8). GaryPayton II is pacing the team with 13.3 points, 7.4 rebounds and 2.97 stealswhile Malcolm Duvivier is averaging 10.2 points and 3.5 assists, and LangstonMorris-Walker is contributing 9.7 points and 4.6 rebounds.

TIP-INS

1. Oregon was won three straight in the Civil Warseries – including a 71-59 home victory Jan. 3 – which is the most frequentlycontested in NCAA history with 343 all-time meetings.

2. Wednesday’s meeting will be only the secondtime – with the Feb. 26, 2012 game being the other – in the last 39 years thatthe Ducks and Beavers both bring at least 17 wins into a Civil War contest.

3. All nine of the Beavers’ Pac-12 losses havebeen by at least 10 points.

PREDICTION: Oregon 68, Oregon State 65