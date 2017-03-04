Preview: Oregon at Oregon State

The old cliche about throwing the records out the window for rivalry games might need to be applied Saturday as No. 6 Oregon visits Oregon State for the 348th Civil War. The game appears to be a mismatch between record-setting Oregon and the last-place Beavers, but Oregon State would like nothing more than to ruin their rivals’ title hopes.

Forward Dillon Brooks averages a team-high 15.6 points for the Ducks, who have won five in a row and can lock up their second consecutive Pac-12 title with a victory Saturday. Brooks, a 6-7 junior, was named Pac-12 player of the week after averaging 18 points on 52 percent shooting in last week’ sweep of Stanford and California. Oregon handed the Beavers their most lopsided loss of the season on Jan. 14, when the Ducks scored the first 21 points of the game and cruised to an 85-43 victory at Matthew Knight Arena. “We need to slow them down a bit,” Beavers guard Tanner Sanders told reporters. "They get up and down and make things happen so we don't want to play at their pace. We fell into that trap in Eugene and let them control the tempo. We need to control pace because when we do that, we are in some games, especially at home.”

TV: 6 p.m. ET, ESPN2

ABOUT OREGON (26-4, 15-2 Pac-12): Forward Jordan Bell is the only player in the Pac-12 ranked in the top 10 in rebounds (10th), blocks (fourth) and steals (eighth), and the 6-9 junior is also second in field goal percentage (.627). The dynamic frontcourt also boasts 6-10 forward Chris Boucher, who is averaging 12.1 points, 6.3 rebounds and 2.6 blocks. The Ducks’ 26-4 record is the best in school history, and their balanced attack features five players averaging in double figures, including guards Tyler Dorsey (12.8) and Dylan Ennis (11.1).

ABOUT OREGON STATE (5-25, 1-16): Guard Stephen Thompson is scoring a team-high 16.4 points per game to lead the Beavers, who have struggled mightily since star forward Tres Tinkle broke his right wrist in a loss to Fresno State on Nov. 25. The Beavers are on course to finish with the program's fewest victories in a season since 1996, but new athletic director Scott Barnes said that he plans on sticking with third-year coach Wayne Tinkle. “It’s been really hard and very easily could student athletes give up,” Barnes told reporters. “They're playing hard and they’re playing for the coaches and they’re playing for the right reasons. That’s a testament to Wayne and his staff.”

TIP-INS

1. The Beavers hold a 186-161 lead in the all-time series, including a 101-63 edge in Corvallis.

2. Eubanks needs seven blocked shots to break the Oregon State single-season record of 73 held by Eric Moreland

3. Oregon is 21-0 after Valentine’s Day in Pac-12 games over the last four seasons.

PREDICTION: Oregon 81, Oregon State 67