Oregon State 80, Oregon 72: Roberto Nelson scored 22 points as the Beavers held on to beat the visiting Ducks in the longest-running series in the NCAA.

Eric Moreland added 15 points, 13 rebounds, five assists and three blocks and Angus Brandt contributed 14 points for Oregon State (10-7, 2-3 Pac-12), which overcame 20 turnovers by shooting 7-for-13 from 3-point range. Hallice Cooke shot 3-for-3 from 3-point distance and scored 10 points and Devon Collier led the Beavers’ reserves with nine points and eight rebounds.

The bench accounted for 47 points for Oregon (13-4, 1-4), which has lost four straight games after rising as high as No. 9 in the coaches’ poll three weeks ago. Jason Calliste scored a team-high 17 points off the bench, Richard Amardi finished with 13 points and fellow reserve Ben Carter scored a season-high 11 for the Ducks.

Oregon State made its first four 3-point attempts in building a 22-9 lead with just over 12 minutes left in the first half. The Beavers led by as many as 16 in the opening half before Oregon State finally cooled off and went the final six minutes without a field goal, allowing the Ducks to trim the deficit to 37-30 at the break.

Oregon State scored the first five points of the second half to rebuild a 12-point advantage and the lead seesawed between single and double digits for most of the half. Oregon twice cut the deficit to five in the final three minutes, but Brandt scored on a putback the first time and assisted on Nelson’s layup the next and the Ducks didn’t pull any closer than six the rest of the way.

GAME NOTEBOOK: Moreland, who came in shooting 47.1 percent from the free-throw line this season, finished 11-for-12 from the line. … Oregon G Damyean Dotson came in with 10 consecutive games in double figures, the longest active streak on the team, but finished with seven points. … Oregon State is shooting 53.2 percent from 3-point range in conference play.