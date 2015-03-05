(Updated: RECASTS graph 4 ADDS dropped word “the” in note 1 CORRECTS “its” to “their” in note 2)

Oregon 65, Oregon State 62: Elgin Cook scored 17points as the visiting Ducks capped the series sweep in the regular-season finalefor both teams.

Joseph Young, the Pac-12’s leading scorer, foughtthrough a 4-of-13 shooting performance to add 15 points for Oregon (23-8, 13-5Pac-12), which heads into next week’s conference tournament on a five-game winstreak. The Ducks, who also received 12 points and seven rebounds from DwayneBenjamin, and 12 points from Jalil Abdul-Bassit, enjoyed advantages at the free-throwline (19-8) and on the glass (39-34) to overcome 36.4 percent shooting from thefloor.

Malcolm Duvivier had 18 points, and Jarmal Reidadded 16 for Oregon State (17-13, 8-10), which closed the regular season withsix losses in its last seven games. Gary Payton II added 13 points, 10 rebounds, nine assists and six steals, while Olaf Schaftenaar chipped in 11 points for the Beavers,who shot 42.9 percent from the field.

Oregon Statepulled even at 52 with 4:38 to play, but Benjamin hit a 3-pointercoming out of the under-four media timeout, and Dillon Brooks followed with alayup to give Oregon a 57-52 advantage with 3:26 left. The Beavers pulled within 59-58 on a Payton steal and Duvivier layup with 33 seconds to go,but Cook was fouled and drained a pair of free throws and Young stole theball from Duvivier, setting up a pair of free throws apiece from Brooks and Abdul-Bassitsandwiched around a Schaftenaar 3-pointer to seal it.

Oregon jumped out to an 8-0 lead, but Oregon State scored 28 of the ensuing 39 points to take a 28-19 lead with 5:05 remaining inthe first half. Young, however, heated up in a hurry, accounting for the Ducks’next 10 points as they closed the half with a 13-4 run to pull even at 32heading into intermission.

GAME NOTEBOOK: Oregon improved to 16-0 whenholding the opposition to 69 or fewer points. … The Beavers won their first 14 homegames this season but wound up losing two of their final three, also falling to Utah. … Oregon State didn’t have any seniors to honor so coach WayneTinkle started the five walk-on players who have been with the Beavers allseason.