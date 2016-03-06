Oregon State 86, UCLA 82

Freshman guard Stephen Thompson Jr. scored 23 points to lead visiting Oregon State to an 86-82 victory over UCLA on Saturday at Pauley Pavilion in Los Angeles, Calif.

Senior forward Olaf Schaftenaar scored 17 points for Oregon State (18-11, 9-9 Pac-12 Conference). Senior guard Gary Payton II had 17 points, six assists and five rebounds.

Junior guard Isaac Hamilton scored 21 points for UCLA (15-16, 6-12). Junior guard Bryce Alford scored 18 points. Sophomore center Thomas Welsh had 14 points and 12 rebounds. Senior forward Tony Parker had 14 points and nine rebounds.

Oregon Stated went up 19-8 early in the first half, but UCLA staged an 11-0 run to tie the game. The Beavers reestablished a seven point lead moments later, but the Bruins outscored them 10-3 over the final 3:35 to tie the game going into the break.

Oregon State mounted a 12-0 run to take a 43-33 lead and later led by as many as 16. The Bruins stormed back to cut the deficit to one on a 3-pointer by Hamilton with 20 seconds left. The Bruins had a chance to win in the final seconds, but a steal by freshman guard Derrick Bruce secured the victory for Oregon State.