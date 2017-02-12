Brooks, Dorsey carry No. 5 Oregon past USC

LOS ANGELES -- Tyler Dorsey wasn't leaving his hometown without a win.

The Oregon sophomore guard made two 3-pointers in the final three minutes to lift No. 5 Oregon to a 81-70 win over USC on Saturday night at the Galen Center. Dorsey, a Los Angeles native, finished with 19 points as the Ducks bounced back from an 82-79 loss to UCLA on Thursday.

"We knew UCLA hurt us, but we had to bounce back and bring the energy," Dorsey said.

The Ducks got a lift from each of their local kids as Long Beach native Jordan Bell, a junior forward, had 14 rebounds, 12 points and four assists.

"It was important because we took the 'L' against UCLA, so we had to come back," Bell said. "We couldn't come out with two losses on this road trip."

Junior forward Dillon Brooks scored 21 points to lead the Ducks but fouled out with 3:28 left.

Oregon led 68-65 when Dorsey mad a 3-pointer with 2:58 left and then Bell got a tip-in to start off Oregon's run of the final 10 points of the game. Dorsey followed with a 3-pointer to put the Ducks up 76-68.

Guard Dylan Ennis added 12 points as Oregon (22-4) remained in second place in the Pac-12 at 11-2.

"I am proud of the guys for bouncing back after a difficult loss," Oregon coach Dana Altman said. "They got themselves ready to play and we had great leadership from our veterans."

Oregon shot 45.3 percent from the field and outrebounded USC 39-34.

Center Chimezie Metu had 16 points and forward Bennie Boatwright and guard Elijah Stewart each scored 15 to pace the Trojans (21-5, 8-5).

"Give them credit, they made the plays down the stretch," USC coach Andy Enfield said. "We shot lower than we usually do and had some unforced turnovers. We played hard, but we have to play better to have a chance.

Oregon led 35-33 at halftime and stretched the margin to 40-34 on a basket by guard Payton Pritchard.

Guard De'Anthony Melton scored five in a row for USC before guard Jordan McLaughlin hit a 3-pointer to put the Trojans ahead 42-40. Bell scored to tie itn before McLaughlin put the Trojans back ahead with a free throw and Melton scored to put the lead to 45-42.

Brooks scored for Oregon before USC forward Shaqquan Aaron scored and Boatwright converted a three-point play to put the Trojans up 50-46. Bell got a tip-in for the Ducks and guard Dorsey made a 3-pointer to put Oregon ahead 51-50 with 11:08 to play.

Center Chris Boucher made a 3-pointer and Dorsey hit another 3-pointer to push the lead to 57-52 before Stewart scored for USC. Bell got a tip-in and then stole the ball and fed Pritchard for a layup before Boucher made a free throw to put Oregon ahead 62-54.

Brooks scored four points in a row to put Oregon up 68-58 before Stewart made two free throws and Boatwright hit a 3-pointer and two free throws to get the Trojans within 68-65 with 3:28 to play.

Boatwright opened the game with two free throws, Ennis made two 3-pointers and Dorsey hit a free throw to put the Ducks up 7-2. Metu followed with four straight points to get within 7-6.

Brooks scored to put the Ducks up 9-6 before Melton scored five in a row to put the Trojans up 11-9. Oregon scored eight in a row as guard Casey Benson had a lay-up and Dorsey added a basket before Bell made two free throws and center Chris Boucher dunked to put the Ducks up 17-11.

Guard Jonah Mathews ended the run with a bucket for USC, but Brooks hit a jumper and center Kavell Bigby-Williams scored inside to put the Ducks up 21-13. Boatwright made two free throws, but Brooks hit a 3-pointer and Dorsey had a layup as Oregon went up 26-15.

Aaron followed with a basket for USC before Brooks made a 3-pointer and Dorsey had a layup to push Oregon ahead 26-15.

USC scored six in a row when Aaron made a 3-pointer and forward Harrison Henderson made a free throw before Metu dunked to get the Trojans within 28-23.

Boucher dunked for the Ducks, but Metu and Boatwright each converted a three-point play as USC cut the lead to 30-29. Brooks made a jumper and a 3-pointer to take a 35-31 lead before guard Elijah Stewart ended the half with a jumper to get the Trojans within 35-33.

NOTES: Oregon has won 14 straight games over USC, its most ever against a Pac-12 opponent. The Ducks won 13 in a row over Washington State from 2002 to 2007. ... Oregon's 22-4 record is the second best through 26 games in school history. The school record of 24-2 was set in 1926-27. ... Oregon won its 155th game in the past seven seasons, a school record for that span. ... USC had a five-game winning streak in Pac-12 play end. It was the longest conference win streak in a season for the Trojans since 2002. ... USC's next two games are also against Top-10 teams as they visit No. 10 UCLA on Saturday and No. 9 Arizona on Feb. 23.