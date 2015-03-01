Preview: Oregon at Stanford

While Oregon has improved its NCAA Tournament chances considerably over the last two weeks, Stanford remains squarely on the bubble with little margin for error. The Cardinal, who have won two straight but suffer from a lack of quality victories, host Oregon on Sunday before closing the regular season against the two Arizona schools. “Everybody’s playing desperate right now, everyone’s playing for something right now,” Stanford coach Johnny Dawkins told reporters. “And so are we.”

Oregon has won three straight games and seven of its last eight to move into third place in the Pac-12, one game ahead of the Cardinal. Guard Joseph Young averages a league-high 19.9 points for Oregon, which is scoring a league-best 76.5 points per game and bolstered its postseason hopes with last Sunday’s 69-58 win over Utah. The Ducks should be tested by a Stanford team that improved to 13-2 at home with Thursday’s 75-48 win over Oregon State.

TV: 7 p.m. ET, Fox Sports 1

ABOUT OREGON (21-8, 11-5 Pac-12): Young is averaging 24.1 points over the last seven games to lead the Ducks, who can clinch a first-round bye in the Pac-12 tournament with a victory. The Ducks are looking to avenge last season’s 82-80 loss to Stanford when Young was held to five points on 1-of-7 shooting in Eugene. The frontcourt is led by forwards Elgin Cook (12.7 points per game), Dillon Brooks (12.0) and Dwayne Benjamin, who had 18 points and 10 rebounds off the bench in Wednesday’s 80-69 victory at California.

ABOUT STANFORD (18-9, 9-6): Dawkins continues to be pleased by the play of 6-9 freshman forward Michael Humphrey, who has started the last four games in place of Rosco Allen (back) and recorded consecutive double-doubles. Humphrey has grabbed 26 rebounds over the last two contests after collecting a total of 49 boards over his first 24 games. Forward Anthony Brown has averaged 11.8 points on 57.8 percent shooting in five career meetings against the Ducks, but he’s shooting 31.6 percent over his last five games.

TIP-INS

1. Oregon is 15-0 when holding its opponent under 70 points.

2. Stanford has trailed at halftime in five of its last six games.

3. Young needs 18 points to pass Terrell Brandon for most points by an Oregon player in a two-year span.

PREDICTION: Stanford 77, Oregon 74

Normal 0 false false false EN-US X-NONE X-NONE /* Style Definitions */ table.MsoNormalTable {mso-style-name:”Table Normal”; mso-tstyle-rowband-size:0; mso-tstyle-colband-size:0; mso-style-noshow:yes; mso-style-priority:99; mso-style-qformat:yes; mso-style-parent:””; mso-padding-alt:0in 5.4pt 0in 5.4pt; mso-para-margin-top:0in; mso-para-margin-right:0in; mso-para-margin-bottom:10.0pt; mso-para-margin-left:0in; line-height:115%; mso-pagination:widow-orphan; font-size:11.0pt; font-family:“Calibri”,“sans-serif”; mso-ascii-font-family:Calibri; mso-ascii-theme-font:minor-latin; mso-hansi-font-family:Calibri; mso-hansi-theme-font:minor-latin;}