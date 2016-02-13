Preview: Oregon at Stanford

Just days after being touted as a possible Final Four team by several prominent experts, No. 12 Oregon looks to regain its swagger Saturday as the Ducks continue their Bay Area swing against struggling Stanford. The Ducks saw their six-game winning streak come to an end Thursday as California led wire-to-wire and cruised to an impressive 83-63 victory.

Oregon remains one game ahead of USC atop the Pac-12 standings, but the Ducks will need to regroup quickly after being outscored 46-22 inside the paint and allowing the Bears to shoot 55.7 percent from the field. Forward Dillon Brooks moved to the front of the Pac-12 player of the year race with 30 points and nine assists in last Sunday’s 76-66 victory over Utah and continued his strong play with a team-high 17 points against the Bears. The Ducks beat Stanford 71-58 in Eugene on Jan. 10 and will be heavy favorites against an injury-plagued Cardinal team that has dropped four straight. Stanford shot 24 percent in the second half of Thursday’s 62-50 loss to visiting Oregon State and fell into 10th place in the Pac-12.

TV: 4 p.m. ET, Pac-12 Network

ABOUT OREGON (20-5, 9-3 Pac-12): Brooks had 15 points and 10 rebounds in last month’s win over the Cardinal and leads the team at 16.9 points per game while scoring in double figures in each of the past 10 games. The Ducks dominated the boards in last month’s contest as Stanford was unable to stop forwards Elgin Cook, Dwayne Benjamin, Jordan Bell and Chris Boucher, who averages 12.6 points and 7.8 rebounds while leading the nation in blocked shots at 3.3 per game. The Ducks could use more production from guards Tyler Dorsey and Casey Benson, who were held to a combined six points on 2-of-9 shooting in Thursday’s loss to Cal.

ABOUT STANFORD (11-11, 4-7): Leading rebounder Reid Travis will miss his 15th straight game Saturday with a stress reaction in left leg while forward Michael Humphrey remains limited due to a bruised thigh after scoring six points in 20 minutes in Thursday’s loss to the Beavers. Forward Rosco Allen averages a team-high 15 points and 5.9 rebounds for the Cardinal, who have lost five of six following a 77-71 win over Cal on Jan. 14. “We need to turn it around,” coach Johnny Dawkins told reporters. “We have to have a sense of urgency and get it turned around now. If we do that now, we have a chance to play for whatever we want to play for.”

TIP-INS

1. Stanford leads the all-time series 91-50, but Oregon has won the last two meetings.

2. Stanford is 101-35 at Maples Pavilion under Dawkins.

3. Oregon is 14-0 when holding opponents under 70 points.

PREDICTION: Oregon 77, Stanford 64