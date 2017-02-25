Preview: Oregon at Stanford

Oregon's best shot at winning the Pac-12 regular season title will likely come Saturday when the No. 7 Ducks play at Stanford, a few hours before conference leader Arizona hosts No. 5 UCLA. Oregon enters the weekend a game back of the No. 4 Wildcats with two games left, and the Ducks own the tiebreaker after beating Arizona earlier this month.

Stanford has won its last two games and doesn't figure to roll over for Oregon. The Ducks beat the visiting Cardinal 69-52 on Jan. 21, but Stanford was without leading scorer and rebounder Reid Travis, who was out with a shoulder injury. Travis returned the following game and is averaging 21 points and 8.8 rebounds over the last five contests while shooting 58.9 percent. Oregon is coming off a difficult win at California on Wednesday, as Dillon Brooks sank a 3-pointer with 0.2 seconds left and the Ducks rallied from 16 points down for the 68-65 victory, keeping their title hopes alive.

TV: 4 p.m. ET, Pac-12 Network

ABOUT OREGON (25-4, 14-2 Pac-12): Chris Boucher figures to be on the defense against Travis and he'll have a two-inch height advantage to work with. Boucher had his only double-double in conference play against the Cardinal in January, finishing with 16 points and 10 rebounds. The 6-10 forward is also one of the top shot blockers in the Pac-12, but his offense has been most impressive lately, as he's scored 18 points in each of the last two games to bump his season average to 12.2 points a game.

ABOUT STANFORD (14-13, 6-9): Marcus Allen has had a disappointing season compared to a year ago, as his scoring average is down to 7.5 points after averaging 11.1 as a junior. But the 6-3 guard is playing his best basketball of the season over the past three weeks, averaging 15.2 points over the past five games while shooting 56.6 percent from the floor. Allen was also the only Stanford player to reach double figures in scoring in the last game against Oregon, finishing with 13 points.

TIP-INS

1. The only other year Oregon had a 14-2 record in conference play was 1939.

2. Brooks has scored 1,440 points in his career, the second-most points scored by an Oregon player through their junior years behind Ron Lee, who scored 1,527 points by the end of his junior season in 1975.

3. Mike Montgomery, who owns the most wins as men's basketball coach in Stanford history, will be honored during halftime.

PREDICTION: Oregon 77, Stanford 72