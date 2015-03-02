(Updated: ADDS first name of Humphrey in Game Notebook)

Oregon 73, Stanford 70: Joseph Young and Elgin Cook scored 21 points apiece as the visiting Ducks clinched a first-round bye in the Pac-12 Tournament.

Dwayne Benjamin, who collected 15 points and eight rebounds, converted one of two foul shots to put Oregon (22-8, 12-5 Pac-12) ahead 71-70 with 14 seconds left. Young followed with two free throws on Oregon’s next possession and the Ducks secured their fourth straight win on Cook’s steal with one second left.

Chasson Randle led Stanford (18-10, 9-7) with 17 points, six rebounds and six assists while Stefan Nastic had 16 points and six boards. Marcus Allen chipped in a career-high 14 points along with seven rebounds for the Cardinal, who likely needed a win to remain on the NCAA Tournament bubble.

Young scored 10 points in the opening period as Oregon closed on an 8-2 run to move ahead 36-30 at the break. Randle drilled a 3-pointer to help Stanford pull even at 44 with just under 16 minutes left, and neither team led by more than three for the rest of the way.

Nastic converted two foul shots with 1:01 to play and had a chance to take the lead following an Oregon turnover, but Benjamin returned the favor with a steal and made one of two foul shots to put the Ducks ahead for good. Jalil Abdul-Bassit had seven points and four rebounds for the Ducks, who completed their first road sweep of the Bay Area schools since 1976.

GAME NOTEBOOK: Oregon F Dillon Brooks was held scoreless on 0-of-5 shooting and fouled out with 5:07 remaining and the Ducks trailing 62-61. … The game featured a matchup of the top two scorers in the Pac-12 in Young and Randle, who was playing his final home game at Maples Pavilion. … Cardinal F Michael Humphrey had three rebounds and has grabbed 29 over the last three contests after collecting a total of 49 boards over his first 24 games.