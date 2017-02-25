No. 6 Oregon gets tip, beats Stanford

STANFORD, Calif. -- No. 6 Oregon is finding new and interesting ways to produce game-winning shots.

On Thursday, the Ducks used a relatively straightforward approach, as a 3-pointer by Dillon Brooks with 0.2 of a second remaining gave Oregon a 68-65 victory over California.

The path to the winning shot was more complicated on Saturday afternoon at Maples Pavilion. The Ducks got four offensive rebounds on the decisive possession, with Jordan Bell's flailing offensive rebound attempt resulting in a tip-in with 14 seconds left that gave Oregon a 75-73 victory over Stanford.

"Bat at the ball and hope it goes in," Oregon coach Dana Altman said. "We kept it alive and fortunately it went in."

With the win, Oregon (26-4, 15-2 Pac-12) remained a game behind first-place Arizona in the loss column, pending the result of Arizona's game against UCLA on Saturday night

Tyler Dorsey scored 15 points for Oregon and Brooks added 14. Bell and Payton Pritchard had 13 apiece for the Ducks.

Stanford forward Reid Travis, who sat out last month's 69-52 loss to Oregon because of a shoulder injury, had 27 points and 14 rebounds, and his inside work kept the Cardinal (14-14, 6-10) in the game.

Related Coverage Preview: Oregon at Stanford

"He killed us," Altman said. "He had an unbelievable game. That was as good a performance as we've seen all year."

The Cardinal went to Travis on their final possession after Bell's tip-in. But Brooks got his hand on the ball as Travis tried to drive, knocking it loose as the game ended.

Dorian Pickens added 18 points while hitting 6 of 8 3-point shots for Stanford and Marcus Allen had 13.

In a wild second half, Stanford's Michael Humphrey tied the score with 1:33 to go, leading to the Ducks' crazy final possession.

A missed shot attempt by Brooks was rebounded by Bell, and a missed shot by Dorsey was rebounded by Pritchard. Ennis then had a 3-point attempt partially blocked, causing it to come up about four feet short with the shot clock about to expire. Pritchard jumped, grabbed the airball and put it back up without coming down.

"I was trying to make it, but at least it hit the rim," Pritchard said.

The ball did indeed touch the rim to avoid a shot-clock violation, and Bell came over Travis from the weak side flailing away.

He got his hands on the ball, flipping it back up in the air, and it came down through the basket.

Bell jokingly called it a "controlled tip" afterward, but it was anything but that.

"Jordan made a spectacular play and won the game," Pritchard said.

"I told the guys if we can limit them to one shot (on that Oregon possession) we are going to like the results," Haase said. "It was not a lack of effort, maybe a lack of execution and hitting people with box outs, if the ball bounces a different way we have the ball with a tie game and the last shot."

Stanford outrebounded Oregon 37-25 and shot 49.1 percent from the field compared with the Ducks' 50.9 percent. The difference was turnovers.

"The turnovers are the key stat of the game, 15 turnovers and Oregon's ability to score off turnovers was really a defining thing," Haase said. "Oregon throws multiple defenses at you, they have length and athleticism and a winning culture."

Oregon's defensive pressure forced Stanford into 11 first-half turnovers, and that helped the Ducks take a 43-37 lead at the intermission.

Travis powered his way to 17 points and nine rebounds in the first 20 minutes. Oregon had only eight rebounds as a team at halftime.

"I am always motivated," Travis said. "But there is something extra when you see the seniors shedding tears because it is the last time they will compete on this court, there is no choice but to be motivated, I wanted the win bad and to send them off the right way."

NOTES: Stanford finishes its regular season with road games against Colorado on Thursday and against Utah on Saturday. Oregon's only remaining game is a road contest against Oregon State next Saturday. ... Oregon lost both games to California and Stanford on its trip to the San Francisco Bay Area last season, and it was swept on that trip in 11 of the previous 15 seasons. The Ducks' only sweep of the two-game Bay Area trip since 1976 came two years ago. ... Former Stanford coach Mike Montgomery was honored during a halftime ceremony. The Cardinal were ranked in the top 10 of the final Associated Press poll five times under Montgomery, including No. 1 in 2004, No. 2 in 2001 and No. 3 in 2000.