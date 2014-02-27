Preview: Oregon at UCLA

UCLA has its eyes on the No. 2 seed in next month’s Pac-12 tournament and can move closer to that achievement when it hosts Oregon on Thursday. The Bruins all but waved goodbye to competing with Arizona for the top seed when they stumbled against Stanford last Saturday and stand two games behind the Wildcats with four regular-season games left. The Ducks have won three straight games after losing eight of their previous 10.

UCLA won at Oregon on Jan. 30 when Travis Wear scored the game-winning basket with 5.8 seconds left in a 70-68 victory. The Bruins have played superbly at home with a 15-1 mark, the lone blemish coming in a loss to Arizona on Jan. 9. The Ducks are frantically trying to play themselves into the NCAA Tournament conversation, and their case would be bolstered significantly by toppling the Bruins.

TV: 9 p.m. ET, ESPN2

ABOUT OREGON (18-8, 6-8 Pac-12): Guard Damyean Doston (10.7 points) is expected to be reinstated after missing Sunday’s victory over Washington State after being cited for trying to enter a bar with fake identification. “I think that Dot has done a tremendous job here for two years and the final decision is between Dot and I,” coach Dana Altman said on the Pac-12 coaches conference call. “But he’s a good young man.” Dotson is one of four double-digit scorers on the squad, behind guard Joseph Young (18.6), forward Mike Moser (13.3 points, 7.2 rebounds) and guard Jason Calliste (12 points per game).

ABOUT UCLA (21-6, 10-4): A rarity occurred in the loss to Stanford when guard Jordan Adams (eight points) and point guard Kyle Anderson (six) each scored in single digits in the same game. That was the first time it occurred this season and the third time overall in the two seasons they’ve played together. Adams is averaging 17.2 points and 5.6 rebounds while Anderson is averaging 14.9 points, 8.6 rebounds and 6.9 assists.

TIP-INS

1. Oregon had won four consecutive meetings prior to UCLA’s victory last month.

2. Ducks PG Johnathan Loyd stands fifth in school history with 428 career assists after passing former standout Luke Jackson (2000-04) in Sunday’s victory over Washington State.

3. Adams has 79 steals, three shy of the school mark held by Cameron Dollar (1996-97).

PREDICTION: Oregon 81, UCLA 80