Preview: Oregon vs. UCLA

UCLA looks to slow down one of the hottest teams in the country Thursday when the second-seeded Bruins face No. 7 seed Oregon in the quarterfinals of the Pac-12 tournament in Las Vegas. The Ducks won their eighth straight Wednesday with an 88-74 victory over No. 10 seed Oregon State, which faded down the stretch against the deeper Oregon squad. The Ducks bench outscored the Oregon State reserves 46-6, and coach Dana Altman was able to rest his starters for much of the second half.

The Ducks are facing a UCLA team eager to get back on the floor after a stunning 73-55 loss to Washington State on Saturday. “In my 23-year career, I think every year there has been one CD that I’ll throw away, and that was the one,” coach Steve Alford told reporters. “It just so happened that it ended up being the last regular season game.” UCLA and Oregon split two games this season, with the Bruins winning 70-68 in Eugene on Jan. 30 before losing 87-83 in double overtime in Los Angeles on Feb. 27.

TV: 9 p.m. ET, Pac-12 Network

ABOUT OREGON (23-8): The Ducks are peaking at the right time thanks to a total team effort, with reserves Dominic Artis, Jason Calliste, Ben Carter and Elgin Cook all contributing against Oregon State. Artis, who entered the contest with one field goal in his previous seven games, had 10 points and six assists and appears eager to finish his disappointing season on a high note. Guard Joseph Young leads the team with 18.3 points per game and averaged 25.5 points on 53.6 percent shooting in two games against the Bruins this season.

ABOUT UCLA (23-8): Arizona’s Nick Johnson was named the Pac-12 Player of the Year, but many observers thought the award could have gone to Bruins wing Kyle Anderson, who averages 14.9 points and leads the team in rebounding (8.7) and assists (6.6). Anderson and guard Jordan Adams were named to the 10-player first team, while guards Zach LaVine and Bryce Alford were on the league’s all-freshman team. Norman Powell has been overshadowed by his high-profile teammates, but the steady guard averaged 15.5 points in two games against the Ducks this season.

TIP-INS

1. Oregon has won four of the last five meetings.

2. UCLA F Travis Wear averages 12.2 points and 6.4 rebounds in five career Pac-12 tournament games.

3. Oregon is 17-8 at the Pac-12 tournament since 2002, including three titles (2003, 2007, 2013).

PREDICTION: UCLA 84, Oregon 80