Preview: Oregon at UCLA

UCLA took quite a thumping when it visited Oregon last month, and the Bruins will attempt to forge a different conclusion when they host the Ducks on Saturday in Pac-12 play. Oregon opened up a 21-point first-half lead and led comfortably most of the way before posting an 82-64 victory, and the Ducks are looking to post their fifth straight win overall in the rematch. UCLA has won four of its last five games after beating Oregon State 75-59 on Wednesday.

The Bruins can’t afford too many more losses when it comes to an NCAA Tournament berth and are tied with Oregon State and Stanford or fourth place in the conference while Oregon sits in third place. “We had to beat a team that was right ahead of us, and we have to do the same thing on Saturday,” UCLA coach Steve Alford told reporters. “There are a lot of teams bunched up still fighting for this thing. It’s going to be a great finish.” The Ducks sit 1 1/2 games behind first-place Utah after delivering an 80-75 win over USC on Wednesday.

TV: 3 p.m. ET, FOX

ABOUT OREGON (18-7, 8-4 Pac-12): Guard Joseph Young is on a tear, and his 26 points against USC actually lowered his average over the past three games to 29 per outing. “I’m feeling pretty comfortable,” Young told reporters. “Coach, he trusts me. I’ve been doing it for a long time, and I’m not scared to make plays.” Young averages a team-best 19.9 points and has 65 3-pointers, while receiving support from forwards Elgin Cook (12.6), Dillon Brooks (12.4) and Jordan Bell (team-leading 6.9 rebounds and 72 blocked shots).

ABOUT UCLA (15-10, 7-5): Guard Isaac Hamilton (10.5 points) had just two points on 1-of-7 shooting in last month’s loss to Oregon but has followed it up with four double-digit outings in five games, including 16 points and a season-best nine assists in the win over Oregon State. “I just decided to penetrate, kick and attack the zone,” Hamilton told reporters. “It really was a game plan that we had.” Guards Bryce Alford and Norman Powell share the team-scoring lead at 15.7 points per game, while forward Kevon Looney averages 12.2 points and 9.8 rebounds.

TIP-INS

1. Oregon has won six of the past eight meetings.

2. Powell is averaging just 8.5 points over the last two games after averaging 22 over the previous four.

3. Bell is one block away from matching Stanford’s Robin Lopez (73 in 2006-07) for the second most by a freshman in Pac-12 history.

PREDICTION: Oregon 76, UCLA 75