Preview: Oregon at UCLA

Oregon can clinch at least a share of the Pac-12 regular-season title and the conference’s No. 1 seed for the upcoming tournament if the No. 10 Ducks can beat UCLA on the road Wednesday night in their penultimate game of the regular season. Oregon has won its last three, all by double figures at home after losing both games on its last road swing to No. 25 California and Stanford, and comes into the week a game up in the loss column over No. 13 Utah and California.

The Ducks beat UCLA by 14 points back on Jan. 23, as Dillon Brooks scored 25 points, Chris Boucher had 18 and Elgin Cook added 17. All three players continue to play well for Oregon, particularly Cook, who has combined for 50 points in the last two games to inch his scoring average to 14.2. The Ducks should continue their high level of play against a UCLA defense that allowed Stanford to shoot a season-high 61.2 percent from the field in a 79-70 loss on Saturday, which guaranteed the Bruins’ fourth losing conference record in the post-John Wooden era. UCLA starting guard Bryce Alford, who’s also the son of head coach Steve Alford, said his team is “kind of a lost cause” following its loss to Stanford.

TV: 9 p.m. ET, ESPN2

ABOUT OREGON (23-6, 12-4 Pac-12): Tyler Dorsey is a fourth impact player for the Ducks, but the 6-foot-4 freshman guard has been more up and down of late. Dorsey and UCLA leading scorer Isaac Hamilton were high school teammates at St. John Bosco in Southern California, and the Bruins figured to have an inside edge at landing Dorsey after he de-committed from Arizona in the summer of 2014 - but the Bruins didn’t push hard enough and Dorsey ended up in Eugene, Ore. Dorsey was limited by foul trouble in the last meeting against UCLA and posted six points in a season-low 19 minutes, so he’ll likely be looking for a better showing in front of hometown friends and family.

ABOUT UCLA (15-14, 6-10): Hamilton also didn’t have much of an impact in the previous meeting against the Ducks, scoring two points in the first half and finishing with 10. He’s been logging heavy minutes of late and played the full 40 in each of the last two games, so it’ll be interesting to see if he can keep up his scoring pace, which has seen him score in double figures in the last 25 games. He stumbled through two poor performances against Oregon last season, shooting a combined 1-for-12 from the floor, so he should be eager for a better showing.

TIP-INS

1. UCLA senior F Tony Parker reached double figures in points and rebounds in six of the first nine games, but hasn’t posted a double-double in the last 11.

2. Hamilton is the only Pac-12 player to reach double figures in scoring in every conference game this season.

3. The Ducks finished unbeaten at home for the fifth time in program history and just the second time since the 1937-38 season.

PREDICTION: Oregon 82, UCLA 70