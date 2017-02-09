Preview: Oregon at UCLA

Oregon moved into a tie for the Pac-12 lead with a big victory last weekend and the No. 6 Ducks will face a similar test Thursday when they visit No. 9 UCLA. Oregon blew out then-No. 5 Arizona on Saturday to pull even with the Wildcats in the conference standings and now must go on the road to face a UCLA team that's coming off a 41-point victory at Washington.

The Bruins lost to Oregon on a last-second 3-pointer in the Pac-12 opener for both teams and have been looking up at Oregon and Arizona ever since. Back-to-back losses to Arizona and USC two weeks ago seemed to end UCLA's hopes for a regular-season title, but Arizona's loss to Oregon pulled the Bruins within two games of both teams with seven conference games remaining, and they'll play Oregon and Arizona once more at Pauley Pavilion. Oregon forward Dillon Brooks hit the game-winner against UCLA in the last meeting and dominated his matchup with UCLA junior Isaac Hamilton. Brooks finished with 23 points and a season-high nine rebounds, while Hamilton, who averages 14.2 points, was limited to two points and five rebounds in the 89-87 loss.

TV: 10 p.m. ET, ESPN

ABOUT OREGON (21-3, 10-1 Pac-12): The Bruins earned considerable attention this season for their high-scoring games and high-percentage shooting, but the Ducks have been just as good, especially from long range. Oregon shot 16-for-25 from 3-point distance against Arizona and the Ducks are shooting 43.6 percent from beyond the arc during conference play, compared to 41.9 percent for UCLA. Tyler Dorsey shot 6-for-6 from long range against the Wildcats, but Oregon's best outside shooters are Brooks and reserve guard Casey Benson, who's shooting a team-high 44.9 percent from beyond the 3-point line.

ABOUT UCLA (21-3, 8-3): T.J. Leaf delivered big-time performances last week against Washington State and Washington, combining for 52 points and 24 rebounds while shooting 23-for-31 in the sweep, but the freshman forward needs to show he can produce in big-game environments. In his team's three conference losses, Leaf is averaging 11 points and 3.3 rebounds while getting neutralized by Jordan Bell of Oregon, Lauri Markkanen of Arizona and Chimezie Metu of USC. Leaf is still considered a first-round NBA draft pick this June, but he could definitely help his stock with some better performances against the top teams.

TIP-INS

1. UCLA leads the nation at 22 assists per game, as well as total assists (528), assist-to-turnover ratio (1.8) and field goal percentage (53.5).

2. The Bruins have defeated three top 10 teams in the last two seasons.

3. Legendary sports broadcaster Dick Enberg will be honored during halftime.

PREDICTION: Oregon 89, UCLA 85