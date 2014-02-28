Oregon 87, UCLA 83 (2OT): Joseph Young scored 26 points and Jason Calliste added 18 as the visiting Ducks defeated a Bruins’ squad missing leading scorers Jordan Adams and Kyle Anderson.

The two UCLA starters were suspended for an unspecified violation of team rules and that opened the door for Oregon (19-8, 7-8 Pac-12) to notch a road win that bolsters its NCAA Tournament resume. Mike Moser collected a season-high 20 rebounds and tallied 12 points and Richard Amardi also scored 12 for the Ducks, who survived a frantic charge in regulation by the Bruins to win their fourth consecutive contest.

Bryce Alford moved into the starting lineup and scored a career-high 31 points and also had six assists for the Bruins (21-7, 10-5). Zach LaVine contributed 18 points and eight rebounds and Norman Powell added 14 points for UCLA, which forced the first overtime when David Wear drained a 3-pointer as time expired.

The teams scored two points apiece in the first extra session and Oregon took the lead for good at 78-75 lead on Young’s 3-pointer with 2:30 left in the second. The Bruins were within a point with less than a minute left before the Ducks went 7-of-8 from the free-throw line over the final 39.8 seconds.

Oregon led 37-25 at the break, by 15 early in the second half and was up 51-37 midway through the second frame before the Bruins rattled off nine straight points to get back in the game. UCLA trailed 65-58 with 61 seconds remaining before Alford contributed eight points in a 43-second stretch and Wear delivered the tying shot after taking a three-quarters of the court in-bounds pass from his twin brother Travis.

GAME NOTEBOOK: The suspensions of Adams and Anderson were announced about three hours before game time. … Ducks G Damyean Dotson scored six points in 22 minutes in his return after sitting out one contest as discipline for being cited for trying to enter a bar with false identification. … Calliste made a season-high five 3-pointers while Moser fell one board shy of his career high, set when he played for UNLV against Boise State on Jan. 26, 2012.