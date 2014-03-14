(Updated: Will update with UCLA opponent UPDATES with UCLA opponent in graph 2 DELETES “defeated Arizona State 87-72 at home on Jan. 12 and” in notes)

UCLA 82, Oregon 63: Jordan Adams scored 15 points to lead five players in double figures as the Bruins rolled past the Ducks in the quarterfinals of the Pac-12 tournament in Las Vegas.

Zach LaVine and Travis Wear had 14 points apiece while Kyle Anderson collected 11 points, eight rebounds and six assists for No. 2 seed UCLA (24-8) which shot 56.6 percent and will face No. 6 seed Stanford in Friday’s semifinals. David Wear chipped in 11 points to help end the Ducks’ eight-game winning streak.

Joseph Young led No. 7 seed Oregon (23-9) with 29 points, including six 3-pointers. Mike Moser had eight points and six rebounds for the Ducks, who missed 18 of their 26 shots from beyond the arc and committed 17 turnovers.

UCLA led 37-35 at the break after scoring six straight points to close the half and quickly took control with a 14-2 run to open the second half. Damyean Dotson hit a 3-pointer to cut the deficit to 65-51 with just under eight minutes to play, but UCLA answered with five straight points and cruised to the victory.

After shooting 54.2 percent in the opening stanza, Oregon missed 14 of its first 19 shots in the second half. Young shot 10-of-18 from the field and 6-of-11 from beyond the arc to lead the Ducks in scoring for the 16th time this season, but his teammates struggled to provide any support in the second half.

GAME NOTEBOOK: UCLA split two meetings against Stanford this season. … Oregon G Jason Calliste, who made a total of 13 3-pointers in his previous three games, missed all four of his shots from beyond the arc and finished with five points. … Norman Powell scored nine points for UCLA, which avenged an 87-83 double overtime loss to the Ducks on Feb. 27.