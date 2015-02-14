(Updated: UPDATES rebounding margin in notebook)

UCLA 72, Oregon 63: Norman Powell scored 23 points as the host Bruins defeated the Ducks in Pac-12 play.

Kevon Looney contributed 18 points and 11 rebounds as UCLA (16-10, 8-5) won for the fifth time in six games. The Bruins also avenged an 82-64 loss at Oregon on Jan. 24.

Jalil Abdul-Bassit set career highs of 24 points and seven 3-pointers for the Ducks (18-8, 8-5). Joseph Young had 18 points and six assists and Elgin Cook added 12 points as Oregon had a four-game winning streak halted.

A tip-in by Dwayne Benjamin brought the Ducks within 67-61 with 3:35 remaining, but Oregon went more than 2 1/2 minutes without scoring and UCLA took a nine-point lead on Looney’s basket with 1:40 to play. Dillon Brooks’ basket with 50.9 seconds left made it a seven-point margin, but Isaac Hamilton made two free throws as the Bruins protected the lead.

The Ducks knocked down eight 3-pointers in the first half, but UCLA shot 55.6 percent from the field for a 41-40 lead at the break. Abdul-Bassit’s sixth 3-pointer pulled Oregon within 55-53 with just over 10 minutes left before Powell converted a three-point play and buried a jumper to give the Bruins a seven-point edge with eight minutes to go.

GAME NOTEBOOK: Hamilton had seven assists and has 16 over the last two games. … The Ducks were 11-of-27 from 3-point range but just 8-of-14 from the free-throw line. … UCLA possessed a 38-24 rebounding edge.