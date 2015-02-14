FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
UCLA 72, Oregon 63
Sections
Featured
Push for self-driving law exposes regulatory divide
U.S.
Push for self-driving law exposes regulatory divide
The day in sports
Pictures
The day in sports
Trump's evangelical base weakens
Politics
Trump's evangelical base weakens
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Intel
February 14, 2015 / 10:32 PM / 3 years ago

UCLA 72, Oregon 63

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

(Updated: UPDATES rebounding margin in notebook)

UCLA 72, Oregon 63: Norman Powell scored 23 points as the host Bruins defeated the Ducks in Pac-12 play.

Kevon Looney contributed 18 points and 11 rebounds as UCLA (16-10, 8-5) won for the fifth time in six games. The Bruins also avenged an 82-64 loss at Oregon on Jan. 24.

Jalil Abdul-Bassit set career highs of 24 points and seven 3-pointers for the Ducks (18-8, 8-5). Joseph Young had 18 points and six assists and Elgin Cook added 12 points as Oregon had a four-game winning streak halted.

A tip-in by Dwayne Benjamin brought the Ducks within 67-61 with 3:35 remaining, but Oregon went more than 2 1/2 minutes without scoring and UCLA took a nine-point lead on Looney’s basket with 1:40 to play. Dillon Brooks’ basket with 50.9 seconds left made it a seven-point margin, but Isaac Hamilton made two free throws as the Bruins protected the lead.

The Ducks knocked down eight 3-pointers in the first half, but UCLA shot 55.6 percent from the field for a 41-40 lead at the break. Abdul-Bassit’s sixth 3-pointer pulled Oregon within 55-53 with just over 10 minutes left before Powell converted a three-point play and buried a jumper to give the Bruins a seven-point edge with eight minutes to go.

GAME NOTEBOOK: Hamilton had seven assists and has 16 over the last two games. … The Ducks were 11-of-27 from 3-point range but just 8-of-14 from the free-throw line. … UCLA possessed a 38-24 rebounding edge.

Related Coverage

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.