No. 9 Oregon clinches share of Pac-12 title

LOS ANGELES - Ninth-ranked Oregon clinched at least a share of the Pac-12 Conference title, but the Ducks are not satisfied.

Freshman Tyler Dorsey scored 20 points as the Ducks defeated UCLA 76-68 Wednesday night at Pauley Pavilion. Oregon (24-6) improved to 13-4 in the Pac-12 and sits one game ahead of Utah (12-5) as the Ducks look to win an outright title Saturday at USC in their regular-season finale.

“Let’s wait ‘til Saturday and try not to share this,” Oregon coach Dana Altman said.

Oregon captured at least a share of the Pac-12 title for the first time since 2002.

“We knew we needed this one to clinch No. 1 in the Pac-12,” Dorsey said. “We have to finish strong against USC to be the only team up there. We are not going to celebrate until we finish at USC.”

Dorsey played his first college game in his hometown and was 7-for-14 from the field, including 4-for-8 on 3-pointers.

“It feels good to be back home and see my family,” Dorsey said. “It means a lot because a lot of my family came out. So to have them see me play and get a win feels great.”

Dillon Brooks added 15 points and seven rebounds while Elgin Cook had 14 points, six rebounds and four assists. Dwayne Benjamin added 10 points.

Isaac Hamilton led UCLA (15-15) with 19 points and Tony parker added 18 as the Bruins fell to 6-11 in conference play. UCLA shot 49.2 percent from the field.

“Oregon is the best team in the league and we shot a high percentage, but we just didn’t make enough big plays in the end to get over the hump,” UCLA coach Steve Alford said.

Oregon trailed 38-33 at halftime and UCLA stretched the margin to 48-41 on a three-point play by Hamilton with 14:44 remaining before the Ducks scored seven straight points.

Brooks converted a three-point play and Dorsey had a layup before Cook scored to tie the game at 48 with 13:12 to play.

Cook got a steal and layup to put Oregon ahead and the Ducks extended the lead to 55-52 on a 3-pointer by Benjamin. Hamilton tied the game at 57 on a 3-pointer before Jordan Bell scored for Oregon to give it a 59-57 lead.

Prince Ali tied the game for UCLA, but the Ducks’ Casey Benson beat the shot clock with a jumper and Benjamin had two free throws to put Oregon ahead 63-59. Parker followed with a three-point play.

Brooks hit a jumper for Oregon and Bell scored back-to-back baskets to put Oregon up 69-62 with 2:48 remaining.

UCLA closed within 71-68 on a 3-pointer by Bryce Alford with 59 seconds left to play before Brooks answered with a 3-pointer for Oregon.

In the first half, Parker scored the first nine points for UCLA, but Oregon took a 14-9 lead during that time.

Dorsey scored the first six points for the Ducks to tie the game 6-6 before Cook added two free throws and Bell made one free throw. Cook dunked to put Oregon ahead 11-6 before Parker scored three straight points.

Dorsey followed with two three-pointers to put Oregon ahead 17-11. Benson put Oregon up 19-13 with a jumper before Isaac Hamilton made back-to-back baskets to get the Bruins within 19-17. Chris Boucher answered with a basket for Oregon before Aaron Holiday and Alford made back-to-back three-pointers to put the Bruins ahead 23-21 with 8:17 left in the half. Hamilton followed with six consecutive UCLA points as the Bruins took a 29-25 lead.

Alford converted a three-point play and Parker dunked to put the Bruins ahead 34-25 before Thomas Welsh added a basket for the Bruins. Dorsey made a free throw for Oregon and Brooks converted a three-point play to get Oregon within 36-29.

After Noah Allen scored for UCLA, Benjamin got a rebound basket and Cook made two free throws to get the Ducks within 38-33 at halftime.

NOTES: Oregon C Chris Boucher had three blocked shots to set the school single-season record with 96. ... Oregon matched its second-highest Pac-12 win total in school history with 13 victories ... Oregon’s Dana Altman is one of six active NCAA coaches with 19 consecutive winning seasons.