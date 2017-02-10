No. 10 Bruins rally past No. 5 Ducks

LOS ANGELES -- Playing the No. 5 team in the country in front of a sellout crowd gave UCLA star freshman Lonzo Ball an idea of what it will be like in the NCAA Tournament.

Ball and guard Aaron Holiday each scored 15 points as the 10th-ranked Bruins rallied from a 15-point, second-half deficit to beat the Ducks 82-79 Thursday night at Pauley Pavilion.

"It helps a lot because we know in March there will be tough games like this," said Ball, who also grabbed 11 rebounds. "February sets you up for March, and this was a perfect game for that."

The Bruins (22-3) moved into a tie for third place in the Pac-12 at 9-3, while Oregon (21-4) fell into second place at 10-2. Arizona (22-3) is on top at 11-1.

Center Thomas Welsh and guard Bryce Alford each added 12 points for the Bruins, who shot 50.8 percent from the field and made nine 3-pointers. The Bruins outrebounded Oregon 43-35.

"The game was decided when we didn't rebound the ball," Oregon coach Dana Altman said. "That allowed them to get back into the game. They had 11 second-chance points in the second half, and we had none."

Forward Dillon Brooks and guard Tyler Dorsey each scored 19 to lead the Ducks. Oregon guard Payton Pritchard missed a 3-point attempt at the buzzer.

"We let one slip, we know that," Dorsey said.

Meanwhile, the Bruins won their third straight game and picked up a second win over a top-five team.

"It feels good, this was a great win tonight," Ball said. "We started slow, but I am glad the team came together. The fans helped us out, they were loud."

Oregon led by nine points at halftime, but Brooks hit two 3-pointers and added a dunk to start the second half as Oregon went ahead 56-43. Dorsey stretched the lead to 59-45 on a 3-pointer with 17:03 left to play before forward TJ Leaf dunked for the Bruins.

Brooks hit a 3-pointer and Dorsey scored to push the lead to 64-49, but Welsh scored four in a row for UCLA and guard Isaac Hamilton made a free throw to cut the deficit to 64-54.

Guard Casey Benson followed with a 3-pointer for Oregon before UCLA forward Ike Anigbogu scored, Hamilton made a 3-pointer and Ball added a jumper to get the Bruins within 67-61.

Ball made a 3-pointer and Welsh followed with a basket as UCLA closed within 69-66 with 7:18 to go. Center Chris Boucher made a free throw for Oregon, but Holiday scored six straight points to put UCLA up 72-70 before Anigbogu added a bucket.

Oregon closed within 75-72 on a basket by Pritchard, and then the freshman added a 3-pointer to get the Ducks within 77-75 before Ball hit a deep 3-pointer with 32 seconds left.

The Ducks cut the lead to 80-79 on two free throws by forward Jordan Bell with 22 seconds left. Holiday followed with two free throws before Pritchard's final miss.

NOTES: Oregon F Dillon Brooks was named as one of the 20 final candidates for the John R. Wooden Award given to the top player in the country. ... Oregon moved up eight spots to No. 5 in the AP poll this week. The Ducks have been ranked in 22 consecutive AP polls, the longest streak in school history. ... Oregon fell short of matching its best start in conference play, which was 11-1 in the Pacific Coast Conference in 1938-39, when the Ducks went on to win the NCAA title. ... At halftime, the Bruins honored sports broadcaster Dick Enberg, who retired last year. He was the play-by-play announcer for eight UCLA championship seasons.